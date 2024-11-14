More slip-ups bring Wolves second straight loss to Blazers in Portland
By the time the sense of urgency set in for the Timberwolves, they had no answer for Shaedon Sharpe.
The Portland Trail Blazers guard scored nine of his game-high 33 points in the final 2 minutes, 6 seconds of Wednesday night's game as the Wolves lost their second to the Blazers in as many nights, 106-98, at Moda Center in Portland.
It's their third straight loss overall.
The Wolves (6-6) once again just didn't have it. They went into the fourth quarter tied 76-76 with the Blazers (5-8), and Naz Reid scored the opening points of the quarter. But Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who started the game in place of Mike Conley, who was out for rest, turned it over on an inbounds pass, leading to a 3-pointer for Dennis Avdija.
Donovan Clingan, who dominated the Wolves in the paint, blocked a shot attempt from Reid, which turned into a transition layup for Dalano Banton. That was the start of a 13-2 run for the Blazers in which they took control of the contest.
Frustrations started to boil over for the Wolves. Anthony Edwards shoved Banton during a jump ball, Banton shoved back and both players ended up with technical foul calls. Jaden McDaniels fouled out shortly after that, visibly exasperated as he left the court. It was just more frustrations for a team coming off a similarly ugly loss the night prior in Portland.
The Timberwolves had a season-high 23 turnovers in that one, and while the ball security was better Wednesday night, there were still stretches of sloppy basketball, including seven turnovers in the second quarter, leading to 14 turnovers.
Clingan was a major deterrent for the Wolves in the paint. The rookie looked like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with eight blocks, and he was good on both ends, also finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Wolves shot a paltry 39% from the field and a lousy 18% from 3-point range. Anthony Edwards, who's been on fire from long range, didn't make a 3-point shot, and he attempted nine. He still finished with a team-high 24 points, but also had three turnovers. Julius Randle had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Reid scored 15 off the bench.
The Wolves were without Conley, who was resting for the first time this season on the second half of the back to back, but that's hardly an excuse for Wednesday night's outcome. The Blazers were undermanned themselves without starting big man Deandre Ayton and starting guard Anfernee Simons, both of whom missed Tuesday's game (Simons exited in the first quarter). They were also without Robert Williams III, who gave the Wolves fits Tuesday, due to a rest day.
With Conley resting, rookie point guard Rob Dillingham got his first extended run of the season, playing a season-high nine minutes. Dillingham showed flashes as a playmaker, with his passes generating three open shots in his first couple minutes on the court during his first stint in the second quarter. Unfortunately, misfires meant none resulted in assists.
Dillingham did hit his first shot attempt of the game, a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but there were also growing pains. He had three turnovers, including a bizarre play in the third quarter where he slipped out of his shoe and fell to the floor.
Overall, the Wolves once again didn't have it. It's clear they have no shortage of issues to address before they return to action. That comes Friday night when they visit the Sacramento Kings for a 9 p.m. tipoff and more NBA Cup action.