NBA unveils Timberwolves' 2025-26 schedule: 28 national TV games

Minnesota begins the season on Oct. 22 at Portland. Season finale is April 12 against the Pelicans.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves will be featured nationally quite often this season. In the just released 2025-26 regular season schedule, Minnesota is set for 28 national TV games, tied with Houston for the second most nationally televised games this season.

Minnesota will open the season on the road against the Portland TrailBlazers, with tipoff set for 9:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The Timberwolves will face the Indiana Pacers in their home opener on Sunday, Oct. 26., with tipoff set for 6:10 p.m. CT.

Timberwolves' 2025-26 NBA schedule
Timberwolves' 2025-26 NBA schedule / Courtesy of NBA PR

The team's first nationally televised game will take place on Friday, Oct. 24 in Los Angeles against LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime, one of the league's new broadcast partners, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. CT.

As was previously reported, the Timberwolves will feature in the nightcap of the league's Christmas Day games, taking on the Nuggets in Denver at 9:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Below is the full list of nationally televised games for Minnesota this season:

  • Friday, Oct. 24 @ LA Lakers | 9:00 p.m. | Amazon Prime
  • Monday, Oct. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock
  • Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. LA Lakers | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Monday, Nov. 3 @ Brooklyn Nets | 6;00 p.m. | Peacock
  • Wednesday, Nov. 5 @ New York Knicks | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Wednesday, Nov. 26 @ Oklahoma City Thunder | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Friday, Dec. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 8:30 p.m. | Amazon Prime
  • Thursday, Dec. 25 @ Denver Nuggets | 9:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Miami Heat | 7:00 p.m. | NBC
  • Saturday, Jan. 10 @ Cleveland Cavaliers | Noon | Amazon Prime
  • Tuesday, Jan. 13 @ Milwaukee Bucks | 7:00 p.m. | NBC
  • Friday, Jan. 16 @ Houston Rockets | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Golden State Warriors | 4:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Golden State Warriors | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock
  • Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | 8:30 p.m. | Amazon Prime
  • Monday, Feb. 2 @ Memphis Grizzlies | 8:30 p.m. | Peacock
  • Sunday, Feb. 8 vs. LA Clippers | 2:00 p.m. | ESPN
  • Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Dallas Mavericks | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Tuesday, Feb. 24 @ Portland TrailBlazers | 10:00 p.m. | NBC
  • Thursday, Feb. 26 @ LA Clippers | 9:00 p.m. | Amazon Prime
  • Sunday, March 1 @ Denver Nuggets | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Saturday, March 7 vs. Orlando Magic | 2:00 p.m. | Amazon Prime
  • Tuesday, March 10 @ LA Lakers | 10:00 p.m. | NBC
  • Friday, March 13 @ Golden State Warriors | 9:00 p.m. | Amazon Prime
  • Sunday, March 15 @ Oklahoma City Thunder | Noon | ABC
  • Sunday, March 22 @ Boston Celtics | 7:00 p.m. | NBC
  • Wednesday, March 25 vs. Houston Rockets | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Tuesday, April 7 @ Indiana Pacers | 7:00 p.m. | NBC

Notably, Minnesota will play 13 back-to-backs: five home-home, six away-away, and two away-home. Last year, Minnesota had 14 back-to-back sets. The Wolves' longest homestand is six games (Feb. 2 through Feb. 22), while they have three four-game road trips on the calendar.

Minnesota will close the 2025-26 regular season with just two of the last five games at home, including the regular season finale against the Pelicans on April 12.

