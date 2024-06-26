Report: 'Genuine interest' between Wolves, Kyle Anderson; J-Mac return unlikely
Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin are two of the Timberwolves' impending free agents this offseason. Reports point to there being interest in bringing Anderson back, but McLaughlin's time in Minnesota might be over.
Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson was on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd on the SKOR North podcast network on Tuesday and he had some thoughts about the Timberwolves' impending free agents this offseason.
"There is genuine interest, both sides in a reunion with Kyle Anderson. I get it, the Wolves are not paying Kyle Anderson the same salary he made last year... Jordan McLaughlin to me, he's going to end up elsewhere. I just don't foresee a scenario where J-Mac is back," Wolfson said on the podcast.
Anderson signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Timberwolves in 2023, but based on what Wolfson said, a return might have to be on a more team-friendly deal. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.
McLaughlin has spent his entire five-year NBA career with the Timberwolves after joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 assists per game in 15.4 minutes per game in his career.
It sounds like Anderson is interested in another chance at making a deep playoff run with the Timberwolves.
Wolfson also recently mentioned there is a "decent amount of optimism" that Minnesota can re-sign Monte Morris, who is also a free agent this offseason. Head coach Chris Finch has said the Wolves are trying to find the heir apparent to Mike Conley at point guard, so it seems like McLaughlin will not be a viable option.