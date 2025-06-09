Timberwolves' odds to land Kevin Durant fall as two favorites emerge
At the start of this month, the Timberwolves were listed as the betting favorites to land Suns star Kevin Durant in a trade this summer. Those odds have since shifted. The Wolves are now tied for third place in the betting odds for where KD will play next season, as two Texas teams — the Spurs and Rockets — have emerged as the heavy current favorites.
These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, courtesy of Forbes NBA contributor Evan Sidery.
+700 comes with an implied probability of 12.5 percent. These things can and will change, and the odds don't exactly mean much, but they are a reflection of how Vegas views the situation as it stands.
There are a few things that make a potential Durant trade tricky for Minnesota. To make the salaries work while keeping Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, a deal would have to include Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, who are both fairly polarizing players. It would potentially have to involve multiple teams to make everything fit.
The Wolves have some intriguing trade chips, including Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., Rob Dillingham, and two picks in this year's draft, but the Spurs and Rockets might have more to offer from an assets perspective. Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly also has to weigh how much long-term upside he wants to give up to create a short-term window with Durant — who will be 37 when next season starts — as a co-star for Edwards.
The Wolves are believed to have real interest in acquiring KD after trying to do so before February's trade deadline, but it'll all depend on the price. If Durant waives his no-trade clause and has some say in getting Phoenix to send him to Minnesota, it might be doable. If he's willing to go to several different destinations and the Suns are able to hold a bit of a bidding war for the future Hall of Famer, the Timberwolves probably won't be where he ends up.
DraftKings has noted that this KD betting market is only available in certain states. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.