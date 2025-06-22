Reports: Wolves miss out as Durant is traded to Houston
Kevin Durant has reportedly been traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, putting an end to the Timberwolves' reported pursuit of the 15-time All-Star.
The Wolves were among a long list of teams interested in trading for Durant, and they were reportedly aggressive in their attempt to acquire him this offseason, but he reportedly had no interest in playing for Minnesota. Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski confirmed their interest on Sunday, but he "never got the sense they were close."
The first domino has now fallen for the Wolves this offseason, as they now look ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft this week, where they currently hold the17th and 31st picks. Julius Randle and Naz Reid have looming player options, but we now have some clarity about what Minnesota's roster could look like next season.
Related: Timberwolves linked to playmaking guard in latest NBA mock draft
Minnesota likely could've put together a more lucrative package for Durant, but he's going to be 37 years old next season, and he reportedly didn't even want to play next to Anthony Edwards. Tim Connelly has shown a desire to be aggressive since leading the Wolves' front office, and there are plenty of other trade options this offseason.
This NBA Draft will be the next step, as Minnesota faces was seems like a pivotal offseason in the long-term roster building strategy around Edwards.