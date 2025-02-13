Rudy Gobert added to Wolves' injury report ahead of Thunder matchup
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been added to the team's injury report ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is listed as questionable with lower back spasms after experiencing some discomfort during Wednesday night's loss to the Bucks.
Guards Anthony Edwards (right hip soreness) and Mike Conley (right index finger strain) are also questionable. Edwards has played through the injury over the last two games and figures to do so again in this one, while Conley seems likely to miss a fourth consecutive contest. This is Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break, which could factor into the decision-making.
Gobert is averaging 11 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. If he doesn't play, the Wolves — who remain without Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo — would be down to Naz Reid and Luka Garza in the frontcourt. In that scenario, they might even need to play reserves Leonard Miller or Josh Minott just to have some additional size off the bench. Not having Gobert would be a big issue against the Thunder, who boast Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren in their frontcourt.
'Consistency. That's all we ask:' Gobert frustrated with officiating in loss to Bucks
Obviously, a potential absence for Edwards would also be highly problematic. They'll need their best player available to have a shot against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and the rest of Oklahoma City's loaded roster. Unless Conley plays, the Wolves' trio of rookies — Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham, and Terrence Shannon Jr. — all figure to remain in the rotation. Shannon set career highs in points (11), rebounds (5), and assists (6) in 20 minutes in Wednesday night's loss to the Bucks.
Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back in this one. The Thunder were down ten points entering the fourth quarter against the Heat last night, then opened the final period on a 24-0 run and won by 14. They've won seven in a row.
Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight at Target Center, and the game will be nationally televised on TNT. The Thunder are 8.5-point road favorites. These two teams will play twice more on consecutive days shortly after the All-Star break (Feb. 23 in MN, Feb. 24 in OKC).
Stay up to date on all things Timberwolves by bookmarking Minnesota Timberwolves On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.