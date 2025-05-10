Steve Kerr applauds Wolves for quick action with fan; believes in 'Minnesota Nice'
After one fan was ejected for violating the Timberwolves' code of conduct and another left the arena after allegedly hurling "racially charged comments" at Draymond Green, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr applauded the Timberwolves' quick response.
"The Wolves handled that beautifully and Draymond is handling it well," Kerr said Friday.
"It's unacceptable for any fan to do that to a player. When you say it's unacceptable there has to be action that goes with that term and that's exactly wha the Timberwolves did," Kerr said. "Security immediately ejected the fan, so we are really grateful for the way the T-Wolves handled the situation."
Kerr went on to say "Minnesota Nice" is a real phenomena and that one cruel fan isn't a reflection of Minnesota as a whole.
"I know that 'Minnesota Nice' is a phrase to describe Minnesotans and I found that to be 100% true the last few days. Every single person I ran into was so kind and everybody was saying the same thing, 'I'm pulling for the T-Wolves, but you guys are always welcome in our city.' It's a real thing, the hospitality in Minneapolis, in Minnesota," Kerr said.
"I never take words from one person and label a city with that. There's just going to be people, individuals — sometimes they're drunk, whatever — who cross the line and it's unfortunate, but it doesn't at all impact my view of the city of Minneapolis."
Video of the encounter between the fans and Green went viral on social media. It happened during the fourth quarter while Green, in close proximity to the fans, rode a stationary exercise bike.
"The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," the Timberwolves said.
Green is known as an NBA villain, largely due to his on-court persona and penchant for earning technical and flagrant fouls. He's been assessed five technical fouls (and two flagrant fouls) already this postseason, including one for flailing his arm and hitting Naz Reid in the face during the second quarter of Game 2 on Thursday night.
After Game 2, Green said there's an "agenda' to make him look like an "angry Black man."
"I'm not an angry Black man, I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family," Green said. "And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
Game 3 between the Wolves and Warriors is in San Francisco at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday.