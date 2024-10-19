'That'll be resolved inside the family': Josh Hart reacts to DiVincenzo-Brunson scuffle
The Timberwolves preseason game against the Knicks earlier this week was their first matchup since their blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York in exchange for package headlined by Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
Things got a little heated on Monday when DiVincenzo exchanged some words with the Knicks bench. He eventually had to be separated from New York assistant coach Rick Brunson who is the father of star guard Jalen Brunson.
"You know, families fight. Things are said. It should've been handled better on both sides," Jalen Brunson said on the latest episode of his podcast. "Everyone thinks the world is crumbling."
DiVincenzo, Brunson, Hart and newly acquired forward Mikal Bridges were all college teammates at Villanova. Their team chemistry was expected to major story of the NBA season, and the blockbuster trade came out of left field.
"When you get traded sometimes, you feel unwanted," Knicks teammate Josh Hart said. "Whenever you play that team, whether it's the preseason, you always go at that team. It's always personnel for you... we're actually people, we have emotions, we have feelings. But, at the end of the day, it's always love. You've grown relationships and you went through adversity with those people."
DiVincenzo was on the Knicks for only one season, but it was the most successful year of his professional career. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 44.3/40.1/75.4 shooting splits.
"I also feel like it happened a week and a half ago and all of a sudden we're playing them. That never really happens." Jalen Brunson said. "It will be resolved inside the family," Hart responded.
The Knicks and Timberwolves' first regular season matchup will come on Dec. 19 in Minneapolis.