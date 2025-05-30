The missing piece? Ex-Wolves guard says it's 'one dominant ball-handler'
Do the TImberwolves really need to go "big game hunting," as Brian Windhorst suggests they could, or is their path back to the conference finals in 2026 rooted in smaller moves?
If you ask former Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, the Wolves don't need to disrupt the entire roster in search of a superstar to pair with Anthony Edwards. Instead, he wants to see them find more ball-handlers.
"You're a piece or two away," Rivers said on Off Guard with Austin Rivers.
"I have an idea on how they can thrive and be better. For one, there needs to be another dominant ball-handler," Rivers explained. "They need to go get a guard who can take the ball out of Ant's hands and be like, 'Yo, slow down,' and have that respect. A guy who can go off the dribble and create other than him."
"I would rather, instead of having a second star being a forward — so it's not a Julius [Randle] thing, it's a position thing for me — I would rather him be paired with another guard. I'd rather Ant be with seven guards on this team, and then just get a couple lob threats down low who can just run and jump."
Rivers used last year's champion Boston Celtics and this year's potential NBA Finals foes, Oklahoma City and Indiana, as examples of teams that are winning with a lineup full of players who can handle the basketball.
"Why is [Tyrese] Haliburton so effective? You can't double him. He always has space. You wanna know why? The other guys on the floor are all weapons," Rivers argued. "Look at Ant. He does all this with three people on him."
Indiana's roster is loaded with ball-handlers. Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard can all be playmaker, and Indy's staring center, Myles Turner, blocks shots and shoots threes. Oklahoma City has ball-handlers and scorers all over the floor, making it very difficult to send two or three defenders at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Rivers says he would try to trade Rudy Gobert while also moving forward without Randle.
Randle, however, has a $30.9 million player option for next season. Windhorst said on his podcast Friday that he "expects" Randle to opt out, which would open the door for Minnesota to take Rivers' advice and figure out a way to get another dominant guard.
Could the Wolves make a trade this summer for someone like De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland or Dejounte Murray? Murray is the name Rivers mentioned, but he missed most of last season with a torn Achilles and it's unclear if he'll be the same player going forward.
Whatever happens, this is shaping up to be a very interesting offseason in Minnesota.