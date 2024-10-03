The results are in: NBA executives feel like 'the Timberwolves won' KAT-Knicks trade
It's already been nearly a week since news broke of the Timberwolves' blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons.
Randle, DiVincenzo and even Kieta Bates-Diop talked to the local media Thursday at their introductory press conference. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst talked about the deal on NBA Today, and he was surprised about the perception of the deal.
"I was kind of surprised ... at how many executives I talked to who felt like the Timberwolves won this trade," Windhorst said. "Which is not something that you would expect to hear when most people would agree, the best player in the trade went to the Knicks."
Towns is one of the most versatile big men in the history of the NBA. He averaged 21.8 points per game last season on 50.4/41.3/87.3 shooting splits, and he's only 28 years old. But, with a defensive anchor like Rudy Gobert on the roster, there is a chance that Randle and DiVincenzo are a better fit.
"I think what they're reacting to is how the Wolves were able to rebalance their roster in this trade," Windhorst said. "Get Julius Randle, get DiVincenzo to help them off the bench. Give Rob Dillingham, their lottery pick some time, now he's maybe needed as much out of the gate with this."
Randle and DiVincenzo give Minnesota one of the deepest rotations in the NBA. Nobody has a deeper seven-man group, but you could even go eight or nine deep with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and free agent acquisition Joe Ingles.
"And also reduced their long-term payroll for a guy in Karl Towns, who had a really big contract," Windhorst said. "The big thing will be, what is Julius Randle's role playing alongside Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert, and is he a long-term fit there? Does he sign an extension later this year? Does he pickup his player option? I think a lot of people feel like the Wolves improved themselves short and long term."
Many people view this move as a long-term decision from the Wolves, but there is a real chance that it could've helped them more in the short term. Windhorst is one of the most well-connected NBA reporters, and the buzz seems to be that the Wolves got the better end of the trade.