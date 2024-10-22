There are literally betting odds for Anthony Edwards's future NFL team
Anthony Edwards has put it out there that he would transition to football if he wins an NBA title in the next 3-4 years. Well, now you can actually bet on which team he will play for if he does make the switch.
In a cover story for ESPN, Ant and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recreated the iconic Kevin Garnett-Randy Moss photo. Along with the photo came content, including videos of both stars talking about their respective games and which sport would be easier to move over to, which is where Edwards's football thoughts arrived.
“I told my buddies, I said, ‘If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years ... I'm going to play football," Edwards told Jefferson.
Now, betting site Bovada has put odds on the teams Edwards could end up playing for should he actually make the switch. The betting favorite is Ant's hometown Atlanta Falcons at +1600, followed closely by the Vikings at +2000.
Here are the rest of the odds...
- Dallas Cowboys +2500
- Kansas City Chiefs +2800
- Las Vegas Raiders +2800
- New York Jets +3300
- Jacksonville Jaguars +4000
- Miami Dolphins +4000
- Baltimore Ravens +8000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
- Denver Broncos +100000
Edwards says he'd play like former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor and that he could handle Derrick Henry in the opener field, so maybe these odds aren't as insane as they appear. Maybe...