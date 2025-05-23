Three bold moves Wolves coach Chris Finch could make in WCF Game 3
Down 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals against a Thunder team that looks like a juggernaut, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in deep trouble as they come back to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4. They simply weren't very competitive in either of the two games in Oklahoma City, even if Thursday's final scoreline was a bit less ugly than Tuesday's.
It's not an exaggeration to say the Wolves' season is on the line in Game 3 on Saturday night. No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit and advanced. That means head coach Chris Finch and his staff cannot be shy about potentially making some major adjustments to try to keep the season alive and come back in the series. Finch already showed a bit of a willingness to do so late in Game 2; he sat Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for the entire fourth quarter and watched as the Wolves cut a 22-point deficit down to 10 before OKC pulled away in the final minutes.
With that in mind, here are three bold playing-time decisions Finch could make in Game 3.
Play Terrence Shannon Jr.
The Wolves have stuck pretty firmly to their eight-man rotation when everyone has been healthy. But when injuries cleared a path for others to play in February, Shannon is one of the guys who stepped up and showed what he can do. He had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a pair of blocks in the Wolves' incredible comeback win over the Thunder on Feb. 24. The rookie out of Illinois followed that up with a 25-point game against the Lakers and a 17-4-5 game against the Jazz on back-to-back nights. He also had 13 points and six rebounds in a win over OKC earlier that month.
Shannon's game is fairly simple: he's an explosive athlete who attacks downhill and can finish at the rim. He's also capable of hitting a three if left open. It sure feels like his specific skill set could potentially help the Wolves in this series. Fellow rookie Rob Dillingham would likely be overwhelmed by the Thunder's physicality, but that wouldn't be the case for Shannon. He could fight on defense and the boards while giving the Wolves a strong downhill attacker who can get out in transition. It's probably worth a shot.
Give Jaylen Clark a real opportunity
In addition to Shannon, there's a case to be made for Clark getting a legitimate opportunity in this series. He played a handful of first-half minutes in Game 1, but was not used at all in Game 2. Clark is another guy who took full advantage of his chances when he entered the rotation at the end of January. He's an outstanding defender who had multiple steals in 12 games this season, including a four-steal outing against the Thunder. He could be used as a tenacious body to throw at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, especially if the Wolves decide to adjust by blitzing SGA with two defenders more often than they have.
Clark isn't a dynamic offensive player, but he's a capable shooter who always winds up in the right spots on that end of the floor. One could certainly argue that he should take some minutes from DiVincenzo, who has had a pretty brutal series. DiVincenzo has 18 points on 6-of-22 shooting, has as many turnovers as assists, and is a -47.
Cut Rudy Gobert's minutes significantly
Gobert has been a complete non-factor in this series, to the point where I don't think it's crazy to consider substantially reducing his role in Game 3. He played 51 minutes in the two games in OKC and put up all of 7 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 4 fouls, going -11. Gobert remains an excellent defender and rim protector, but his presence hasn't stopped the Thunder from finishing at the rim or raining in midrange jumpers over his outstretched hand. He also hasn't rebounded at a high level. And when he isn't making a big impact as a defender and rebounder, he can become a real liability on offense.
There just isn't much Gobert brings to the table against this Thunder defense. Their two athletic bigs, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, have kept him from getting easy dunks or grabbing many offensive boards. When the Wolves tried to find him as a roller in Game 2, it led to multiple turnovers and missed layups.
It feels like Finch should seriously consider cutting Gobert's minutes. Maybe that means playing Randle and Naz Reid in the frontcourt. Maybe it means using only one of those guys and going small. The lineup that closed Thursday's game included Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaden McDaniels, and Reid. That group might deserve another opportunity early in Game 3.
At this point, nothing should be off the table.