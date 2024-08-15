Timberwolves 2024-25 schedule revealed: 30 percent of games on national TV
There will be no shortage of opportunities to catch the Timberwolves on national TV this coming season.
The 2024-25 NBA schedule was released on Thursday, and 25 regular-season games will be on national TV this season, including the Oct. 22 season opener at the Los Angeles Lakers, which will be broadcast on TNT. In all, the Timberwolves will have eight games on TNT, eight on ESPN, two on ABC and seven on NBA TV. The Wolves are finally getting their national respect.
Among the highlights this season include a Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, which will be televised on ABC and ESPN. That start time has been set for 1:30 p.m. CT and it will be a rematch of this year’s Western Conference finals, a series which the Timberwolves lost in five games to the Mavericks.
A week after the season opener against the Lakers, the Timberwolves will have their first rematch of the season against the Mavericks on Oct. 29 in Minneapolis, a game featured on TNT.
Fans in Minneapolis won’t have to wait long to see Nikola Jokic and the 2022-23 champion Denver Nuggets, who will visit Target Center on Nov. 1 in a game televised on ESPN.
Additional highlights include an ESPN game in the Emirates NBA Cup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 29, an ESPN game against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 6, a pair of national TV games against the Oklahoma City Thunder — on NBA TV on Dec. 31 and on TNT on Feb. 13 — and an ABC game against the Nuggets on Jan. 25.
One thing the NBA schedule certainly revealed is that the Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards are being established as must-see TV following a 2023-24 season in which the franchise made its first Western Conference finals appearance in 20 years.
Click here for a look at the Timberwolves’ full 2024-25 schedule.