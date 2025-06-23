Timberwolves' 2026 title odds shift following Durant trade, Haliburton injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially the 2025 NBA champions, which means we've entered the offseason. Between the NBA Draft and ongoing roster movement, there are plenty of things left to shake out, but Kevin Durant getting dealt to the Houston Rockets and Tyrese Haliburton's unfortunate Achilles tear have given us some clarity on next year's title odds.
FanDuel Sportsbook has already released future betting odds for the 2026 NBA title, and Minnesota is tied for the seventh-best odds at +1400.
Team
2026 NBA Championship betting odds
Oklahoma City Thunder
+220
Cleveland Cavaliers
+800
New York Knicks
+900
Houston Rockets
+900
Boston Celtics
+1300
Orlando Magic
+1300
Minnesota Timberwolves
+1400
Los Angeles Lakers
+1400
Denver Nuggets
+1600
Los Angeles Clippers
+2400
Minnesota has a lot of questions to answer about its 2025-26 roster before next season begins. Looming player options for Julius Randle and Naz Reid, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker's impending free agency, could change the Wolves' outlook.
Oklahoma City, Cleveland and New York seem to be in a class of their own heading into next season, and Houston has a good argument to be in that tier after adding a veteran like Durant to their young roster.
Boston and Orlando both have better odds than the Wolves, but not by much. The Magic made the first big move of the offseason, trading for Desmond Bane, and the Celtics face a lot of uncertainty with Jayson Tatum's recovery from an Achilles tear.
You could make a strong argument for Minnesota to be higher than seventh in the odds, but 14-to-1 seems like a fair assessment — at least for now, until Tim Connelly and the front office potentially shake things up in the coming weeks.
