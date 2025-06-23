'It's been the honor of our lives': Glen and Becky Taylor bid farewell as Timberwolves, Lynx owners
After more than three decades owning the Minnesota Timberwolves, Glen Taylor has bid farewell ahead of the NBA transitioning full ownership of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx to billionaire Marc Lore and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.
Here's the letter Glen and Becky Taylor wrote to fans on Monday.
After 30 unforgettable years, our time as owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx has come to a close. This marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our lives – one filled with purpose, pride, and a deep connection.
When we kept the Timberwolves from moving to New Orleans in 1994, we did so with the hope of building something that could unite people across Minnesota and beyond. And when we added the Lynx in 1998, it was driven by our belief in supporting women and fully embracing the diversity and promise of the WNBA.
THANK YOU to my limited partners for going on this journey together – Meyer Orbach, Bill and Teri Popp, Bill and Joyce Sexton, Wynn and Ginnette Kearney, John and Kathie Bollero, and Debbie Saunders.
THANK YOU to the players who wore the jerseys with heart and determination.
THANK YOU to the staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.
THANK YOU to the corporate and community partners who supported us through the years.
And most of all, THANK YOU to the fans – your passion has been the soul of this organization. You welcomed us into your homes, your lives, and your hearts. The roar of Target Center, the sea of jerseys in the stands, the shared highs and lows, and the belief in what we could accomplish together – it’s all been nothing short of remarkable.
Though we are stepping away as owners, our love for this organization and this community remains as strong as ever. We will always be fans, cheering from our seats, celebrating your triumphs, and believing in what comes next.
It has been the honor of our lives.
Glen and Becky Taylor
Taylor purchased the Timberwolves for $94 million in 1994 and then agreed to sell the NBA and WNBA franchises to Lore and Rodriguez for $1.5 billion. Taylor attempting to get out of the sale in March 2024, but an arbitration panel ruled in favor of the new owners and Taylor announced April 2 that he wouildn't pursue further legal action and would transfer full ownership to Lore and Rodriguez.
The Lore and Rodriguez reign will start in full force with the NBA Draft on Wednesday and Thursday this week, followed by the beginning of free agency on July 6.