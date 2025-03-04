Timberwolves-76ers injury reports: Philly could be extremely shorthanded
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their two best players for Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, and the reeling Sixers could be extremely shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back.
Former MVP Joel Embiid is out for the rest of the season. Star guard and leading scorer Tyrese Maxey won't play after suffering a back injury in Monday night's loss to the Trail Blazers. Fellow guards Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry, and Eric Gordon are all out with injuries as well.
And it doesn't end there. Paul George, Quentin Grimes, and Justin Edwards — three of the main wings in Nick Nurse's rotation — are all questionable. Basically the only good news on Philadelphia's injury report is that Kelly Oubre Jr. is probable after missing a game due to illness.
For the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert (back) remains out and Julius Randle (groin) is listed as questionable after making his return from a month-long injury absence on Sunday night. Randle will presumably play.
But back to Philly. Depending on what happens with George, Grimes, and Edwards, the Sixers could be relying on players like Oubre, Guerschon Yabusele, Andre Drummond, Lonnie Walker IV, Ricky Council IV, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Adem Bona, and Jared Butler on Tuesday night.
It's been a nightmare season for the Sixers. They got off to a 3-14 start, then rallied to get to 15-20 — only to lose seven in a row. After a spurt back to 19-27, they've lost 12 of their last 14 games and sit at 21-39 (which is somehow just 2.5 games behind the Bulls for the tenth seed in the East). On Saturday night, Grimes scored 44 points as the Sixers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over the Warriors, but bright spots like that have been few and far between lately.
As of this story's publication, the Wolves were 15.5-point favorites for tonight's game.
