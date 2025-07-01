Timberwolves add standout mid-major guard to Summer League roster
Former Loyola Chicago guard Des Watson is joining the Timberwolves Summer League roster, according to a post from the Ramblers' X page on Sunday.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Watson developed into a premier player in the Atlantic 10 conference throughout his college career. He began at Davidson and then transferred to Loyola Chicago for his final two seasons. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season on a 25-12 Ramblers team.
He just turned 22 in June, and he projects as a defensive minded two-guard at the next level. He shot 37.4% from the field, 33.5% from three and 74.4% from the free throw line in his final college season. He added 1.4 steals per game.
The Wolves will open Summer League play on July 10, but the question now becomes who else will play? Rob Dollingham, Jaylen Clark and Leonard Miller seem like obvious choices alongside their two new draft picks, Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky. Will Terrence Shannon Jr. play? There will likely be a full roster announcement soon.
Last year's roster had 16 players, and we now have a good idea about eight or nine potential players this summer.
Potential Timberwolves 2025 Summer League roster
- PG: Rob Dillingham/CJ Fulton
- SG: Jaylen Clark/Des Watson
- SF: Terrence Shannon Jr.
- PF: Leonard Miller/Joan Beringer
- C: Jesse Edwards/Rocco Zikarsky