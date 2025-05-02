Timberwolves-Knicks blockbuster shaping up to be a win-win for both sides
It was stunning, no doubt, when the Minnesota Timberwolves traded All-Star franchise staple Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in a package including Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo days before the start of the 2024-25 season.
The Wolves were coming off a Western Conference finals appearance — their first in 20 years — and were set to run it back as a team on the ascend. Instead, it was an entirely new puzzle for coach Chris Finch to solve. Towns got off to a fast start in New York, the Wolves navigated early-season struggles and the decision was scrutinized by fans and the media. Four months ago, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said it "could arguably go down as the worst trade in NBA history."
Now, to be fair to Perkins, that was well before the Dallas Mavericks shipped Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in a package centered around All-NBA big man Anthony Davis. While it was never remotely close to the worst trade in history, based on early returns, there did appear to be a clear winner and clear loser. Though now, it's looking more and more like a win-win.
Just as the Wolves were set to tip off against the Doncic and the Lakers for Game 4 of their first-round series, Towns hit an incredibly difficult fadeaway on the baseline to cut New York's four-point deficit in half and followed it up with a deep, go-ahead stepback 3-pointer, the eventual game-winner that gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons.
Then Randle took the court in Minneapolis and poured in 25 points as the Wolves rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Lakers and take a 3-1 series lead. Randle and the Wolves finished off L.A. in Game 5 on Wednesday. Towns and the Knicks, meanwhile, sent the Pistons packing the next day in Game 6 behind Jalen Brunson's game-winner.
Both teams reaching the semifinals just goes to show how the trade was a win-win for both the teams and the players. Towns has had the chance to shine in New York. He played and started 72 games, his most since the 2021-22 season, and averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, earning a nod as an All-Star starter. Randle, while the adjustment to the new home took a bit of time, averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists this season.
"He was trying to kind of navigate everything coming in. I think he was happy for the fresh start in Minnesota," Finch said of Randle. "I think he was in a place where he was embraced and loved, and we had to figure out how to best employ him."
Finch and the Wolves figured it out, and Randle was outstanding during the first-round series against the Lakers as he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on efficient 48% shooting from the field and 39% from 3.
Wolves-Knicks blockbuster by the numbers
Karl-Anthony Towns
- Games played: 72 (all starts)
- Team record: 51-31 (third in Eastern Conference)
- Regular-season stats: 24.4 points (53/42/83 shooting splits), 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals per game
- Playoff stats: 19.7 points (49/48/90), 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 steals per game
Julius Randle
- Games played: 69 (all starts)
- Team record: 49-33 (sixth in Western Conference)
- Regular-season stats: 18.7 points (49/34/81), 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game
- Playoff stats: 22.6 points (48/39/84), 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game
Donte DiVincenzo
- Games played: 62 (10 starts)
- Team record: 49-33 (sixth in West)
- Regular-season stats: 11.7 points (42/40/78), 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals per game
- Playoff stats: 8.0 points (30/19/80), 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals per game
DiVincenzo, meanwhile, has been a boon to Minnesota's depth. Finch has said throughout the year he has eight starters at his disposal. While DiVincenzo isn't a regular in the starting lineup, he was a closer alongside Randle in the series against the Lakers. And even though his shot wasn't falling, he was a constant presence defensively, getting two steals per game.
The Wolves got deeper with Randle and DiVincenzo, receiving a bruising playmaker who can get to the rim at will and a jolt of energy off the bench who can shoot the laces off the ball. The Knicks got arguably the best shooting big man of all time who filled a void at center and fits perfectly alongside his star teammate Brunson. Both teams' postseason runs will go on.
No matter what it looked like early on, the trade is shaping up to be a win-win for everyone involved.