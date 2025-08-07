Timberwolves reveal entire 2025 preseason schedule
The NBA season is right around the corner, and the Timberwolves officially released their six-game preseason schedule on Thursday.
October 4: @ Denver Nuggets (San Diego, California)
Minnesota will open its 2025 preseason slate with a growing rivalry matchup against the Nuggets. The game will take place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and it will tip off at 8 p.m. CT.
October 7: vs. Indiana Pacers
The defending Eastern Conference champions will have a new-look in 2025-26, as superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton recovers from a torn achilles. A 7 p.m. CT tip will be one of two preseason home games for the Wolves.
October 9: @ New York Knicks
The Wolves will travel to Madison Square Garden to face former Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks on October 9. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.
October 13: vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions
The Wolves will welcome the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) to the Target Center on October 13 for their annual global game. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
October 16: @ Chicago Bulls
Minnesota will travel to Chicago on October 16 to face the Chicago Bulls. Things will tip off at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center.
October 17: @ Philadelphia 76ers
The Wolves' final tune up game will be against the 76ers in Philadelphia on October 17. The second half of a back-to-back is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.