Timberwolves reveal entire 2025 preseason schedule

Minnesota will have six preseason games before the 2025-26 regular season.

Tony Liebert

Dec 19, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The NBA season is right around the corner, and the Timberwolves officially released their six-game preseason schedule on Thursday.

October 4: @ Denver Nuggets (San Diego, California)

Minnesota will open its 2025 preseason slate with a growing rivalry matchup against the Nuggets. The game will take place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and it will tip off at 8 p.m. CT.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

October 7: vs. Indiana Pacers

The defending Eastern Conference champions will have a new-look in 2025-26, as superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton recovers from a torn achilles. A 7 p.m. CT tip will be one of two preseason home games for the Wolves.

Mar 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

October 9: @ New York Knicks

The Wolves will travel to Madison Square Garden to face former Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks on October 9. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is greeted by Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch before the game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

October 13: vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions

The Wolves will welcome the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) to the Target Center on October 13 for their annual global game. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

October 16: @ Chicago Bulls

Minnesota will travel to Chicago on October 16 to face the Chicago Bulls. Things will tip off at 7 p.m. CT at the United Center.

Feb 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) congratulates center Rudy Gobert (27) on his dunk as Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) walks to his bench after a timeout was called during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

October 17: @ Philadelphia 76ers

The Wolves' final tune up game will be against the 76ers in Philadelphia on October 17. The second half of a back-to-back is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) battles for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

