Timberwolves rumored to be getting throwback jerseys next season

The obvious speculation is that the Timberwolves' iconic black trees uniforms are making a return.

Will Ragatz

Are the trees coming back?
Are the trees coming back? / basketballjerseyarchive.com
It's looking more and more like Timberwolves fans will get their wish with the return of the iconic "trees" uniforms next season.

We previously covered the team's Instagram account seemingly hinting at that possibility. Now there's even more evidence. According to a leak from basketballjerseyarchive.com, the Wolves are one of five teams who are getting a Classic Edition from Nike for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Is that a 100 percent trustworthy source? Maybe not. But the website certainly looks legit (here's their history of Timberwolves uniforms). And the X/Twitter account that shared it, called NBA Uniform Tracker, has over 11,000 followers, among them ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin.

There are no mockups of the jerseys, just an image of the Timberwolves logo and a white Nike logo on a black background. But we can speculate that if the Wolves are getting a throwback alternate jersey, it's almost certainly going to have the tree borders and pay tribute to the franchise's beloved Kevin Garnett-era look.

Back in the 2018-19 season, the Wolves brought back the black jerseys with trees as their Classic Edition look. It was an overwhelming hit. If the team brought back essentially those exact same jerseys this time around, I don't think anyone would complain.

Mar 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Derrick Rose (25) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The team honored the trees again in their blue 2021-22 City Edition alternates, which were also a hit among fans.

Feb 13, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Wolves' most recent Classic Edition jerseys, in the 2023-24 season, went back even further and honored their 1989-96 home whites.

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives at the basket in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It'll be interesting to see exactly what the Wolves' 2025-26 Classic Edition jerseys look like. The bigger question might be how soon the new ownership group opts for a completely new look with the standard home and away jerseys, which are pretty bland and haven't changed since 2017.

