Timberwolves star wears purple shoes to honor his slain sister
It's been one month since Naz Reid's sister, Toraya Reid, was fatally shot in New Jersey.
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Toraya Reid was shot and killed on the morning of Sept. 6 at the Paragon Apartment complex in Jackson Township. The suspected killer was her boyfriend, who has been charged with murder and multiple weapons violations.
According to the charges, police arrived at the scene to find Reid unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was found "laying near the exit of the apartment complex." The 29-year-old charged with murder was spotted running from the scene.
On Monday, after an intense Timberwolves practice as the team gears up for the season opener in a couple of weeks, Reid was asked if the purple shoes he was wearing were a nod to his college days at LSU.
"No, these are Kobes. But my sister's favorite color was purple, so I wear them," Reid said.
When the Wolves reported to training camp on Sept. 29, Reid spoke to reporters for the first time since the tragedy. He said he's leaned on Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, whom he's grown with since Edwards and McDaniels were drafted in 2020, one year after Reid signed with Minnesota after going undrafted.
"I just had a situation recently and they were there," Reid said of their relationship. "That's huge. A lot of people don't have that. I've been able to grow with them for the past 6-7 years. It's a brotherhood that means a lot to me."
Asked how he was holding up, Reid said: "I'm fine. Been better. Been on the up and up. Like I said, I've had people around me, supporting. Things don't really go as planned in life, but, you know, there's a lot of situations where, like I said, I got a lot of support, and it helps a lot."
In a 2023 interview with MSP Magazine, Reid commented on being the middle child and having two sisters. "Toraya and Jakahya." He said Toraya was "super protective" and "treats us like she's our parent."
Reid sets the bar higher for himself
On the court, Reid is once again expected to come off the bench as the sixth man. But he has set the bar higher for himself, admitting that he wasn't locked in all of last season, especially late.
Naz Reid
PPG
REB
AST
3FG%
BLOCKS
MIN
2025-26
14.2
6.0
2.3
37.9
0.9
27.5
2024-25
13.5
5.2
1.3
41.4
0.9
24.2
"Just having my presence felt. I don't think I ended the season last year with me being aggressive and taking some of the load off of Julius, Ant, Jaden, Donte — and being a part of the system," Reid said Monday. "I think I kind of, not shied away, but I wasn't there. I gotta start off with a bang, telling myself this is what I have to do, X, Y, and Z, and going on the floor and doing it."
The Timberwolves host the Pacers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in a preseason game. The regular season begins Oct. 22 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.