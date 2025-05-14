Timberwolves-Warriors Game 5: Referee assignments, TV info, betting line
Wolves in five once more? After beating the Lakers 4-1 in the first round, the Timberwolves have an opportunity to close out the Warriors in five games on Wednesday night at Target Center, which would mean advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year.
Steph Curry has already been ruled out due to his hamstring injury. Since dropping Game 1 on an ugly shooting night, the Wolves have won three straight against the Curry-less Warriors. One more win against Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and company would send them packing and set up Minnesota to face the Thunder-Nuggets winner for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Let's go over the referee assignments, TV info, and betting line for tonight's game.
Referee assignments
John Goble will be the crew chief for this game, and he's joined by referee James Williams and umpire Sean Wright. Goble and Williams both worked the Wolves' series-ending Game 5 win over the Lakers a couple weeks ago.
During the regular season, the Wolves were 2-3 in games called by Goble, though that's hardly a big enough sample size to draw any conclusions. They were 1-3 with Williams and 1-1 with Wright.
Goble was among the more whistle-prone referees in the NBA this year. Williams called more technical fouls than anyone else. Wright is roughly average in terms of fouls called.
TV info
This game is set for an 8:37 p.m. tip-off on TNT, truTV, and Max, with Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy (who were the announcers for Games 1 and 2) once again on the call. It'll follow Game 5 between the Knicks and Celtics, so it's possible the start time will be pushed back a bit further.
Betting line
The Wolves are -10.5 favorites at most sportsbooks. They range from -485 to -600 on the moneyline, which is an implied probability between 83-86 percent of winning the game. Vegas certainly expects the Wolves to get this one done and avoid a trip back to San Francisco for Game 6.
