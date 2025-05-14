All Timberwolves

Timberwolves-Warriors Game 5: Referee assignments, TV info, betting line

The Wolves are looking to close out the Warriors and win another series in five games.

Will Ragatz

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wolves in five once more? After beating the Lakers 4-1 in the first round, the Timberwolves have an opportunity to close out the Warriors in five games on Wednesday night at Target Center, which would mean advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year.

Steph Curry has already been ruled out due to his hamstring injury. Since dropping Game 1 on an ugly shooting night, the Wolves have won three straight against the Curry-less Warriors. One more win against Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and company would send them packing and set up Minnesota to face the Thunder-Nuggets winner for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Let's go over the referee assignments, TV info, and betting line for tonight's game.

Referee assignments

John Goble will be the crew chief for this game, and he's joined by referee James Williams and umpire Sean Wright. Goble and Williams both worked the Wolves' series-ending Game 5 win over the Lakers a couple weeks ago.

During the regular season, the Wolves were 2-3 in games called by Goble, though that's hardly a big enough sample size to draw any conclusions. They were 1-3 with Williams and 1-1 with Wright.

Goble was among the more whistle-prone referees in the NBA this year. Williams called more technical fouls than anyone else. Wright is roughly average in terms of fouls called.

TV info

This game is set for an 8:37 p.m. tip-off on TNT, truTV, and Max, with Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy (who were the announcers for Games 1 and 2) once again on the call. It'll follow Game 5 between the Knicks and Celtics, so it's possible the start time will be pushed back a bit further.

Betting line

The Wolves are -10.5 favorites at most sportsbooks. They range from -485 to -600 on the moneyline, which is an implied probability between 83-86 percent of winning the game. Vegas certainly expects the Wolves to get this one done and avoid a trip back to San Francisco for Game 6.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News