What's led to the hot 3-point shooting start for Wolves' Anthony Edwards?
Only two players have made 50 or more 3s in the first nine games of an NBA season: Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards.
Edwards put himself in that rarified air after drilling nine 3-pointers in Friday night's blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers, a staggering number that's even more impressive considering Edwards did not play in the fourth quarter. That brought his season total to 50 made 3s, a mark that leads the league and is the third-most made 3s through the first nine games of an NBA season, behind Curry's 53 made 3s in 2023-24 and the Golden State Warriors star's 55 in 2018-19.
Contributing to Edwards' success behind the 3-point arc is the fact he isn't forcing anything, evident by his 48.1% shooting percentage from downtown. Edwards has been making the right decisions and playing within the flow of the offense. The early-season 3-point barrage is in part a result of taking what the opposing defense has been giving him.
Take Friday night for an example. The Trail Blazers were going under screens set for Edwards to cut off his driving lanes. While that might result in Edwards getting to the rim with less frequency, it allowed him plenty of open shots from 3.
"I work on my game too much to try to force one downhill if they're going to keep going under, so I'm gonna shoot that," Edwards said postgame. "I really be surprised at this point, like, I made two 3s in the first quarter, and in the third, I came out and made one and they kept going under. I'm like, 'Alright, I'm gonna keep shooting this b**ch.'"
In theory, teams should catch on eventually and start hedging or going over. Though that approach allows Edwards more opportunities to get downhill. Like guarding any of the NBA's best, you have to pick your poison with Edwards.
"I hope they keep going under. I'm gonna keep lacing that b**ch, for sure," Edwards said.
Through the first nine games, Edwards is attempting 11.6 shots per game from downtown. That's well on pace to shatter his previous career high of 8.4 3-point attempts per game in 2021-22. His 48.1% shooting percentage from deep is also significantly higher than any previous percentage in his career. The previous best was a 36.9% mark from 3 in 2022-23.
“Makes the floor huge," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Edwards' 3-point shooting. "He’s got great range; he’s taking them in the flow of the offense. He’s reading the coverages in pick-and-rolls really well right now. He’s playing at a high level. His catch-and-shoot is off quick, and it’s adding to not just a lot of 3s, but a lot of efficient offense.”
Shooting mechanics
There are other factors contributing to Edwards' 3-point success. He's shooting more, particularly in catch-and-shoot situations. Julius Randle has created more of those opportunities as a ball-dominant point forward who's always a threat to score. Randle can drive with the best of them, he collapses the defense and he's also an adept passer who can find the open man after clogging the paint. Edwards has also been more willing to catch and shoot when those chances come.
Edwards spent significant time this offseason working on his 3-point shot, particularly those catch-and-shoot situations. He said his up-and-down shooting at the Olympics was a result of him working on his footwork. Edwards talked with Kevin Durant, trying to figure out his footwork, and he watched the likes of Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard to see how they catch and shoot. Edwards tried each of their approaches until he found one that worked for him.
"I tried (Durant's) way, and it didn't work. I tried (Curry's) way, it didn't work," he said. "And I watched (Lillard), and I start doing Dame's shot, and it's been working for me. I think watching Dame helped me a lot on being able to catch and shoot."
Edwards said he didn't tweak anything with his shooting form, it all came down to footwork. He said the only change to his shot in the offseason is a little step to the left he does now, something Edwards described as similar to a rhythm dribble.
Finch has mentioned wanting Edwards to attempt more catch-and-shoot 3s in previous seasons, but that Edwards may not have always trusted that shot in the past, despite being a good catch-and-shoot shooter. Whether it's catching and shooting or playing off the dribble, it's clear Edwards has full confidence in his shot this season after the offseason work.
There was no better example of the confidence Edwards has in his shot than Friday. After a hot start to the third quarter, Edwards tweaked his ankle and briefly exited to the locker room. But Edwards quickly returned and checked back into the game after a timeout, immediately drilling a 3-pointer off the dribble that gave the Timberwolves a 20-point advantage.
“I felt like I was going to be hot when I came back out, so I tried to get back out there before the timeout was over," he said.