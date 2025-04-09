Wolves' Chris Finch shrugs off horrifying loss to Bucks: 'Tough one, let's go'
What did Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch tell his players after Minnesota blew a 24-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost 110-103 to the Bucks Tuesday night?
"I said, 'Tough one, let's go," Finch said during his postgame press conference. "We'll shake it off. We gotta be better. We got a big game coming up, like they all are."
Finch shrugged off the loss and said Milwaukee's zone defense made Minnesota freeze. The result was the Wolves getting dominated 40-13 during a fourth quarter that saw the Bucks turn a 95-71 hole into a seven-point victory, highlighted by a 23-0 run in a stretch of just over five minutes.
"We didn't move the ball. We over-surveyed," Finch said. "When we did make the pass to the middle of the floor, it was late. And then, turnover-turnover-turnover." Minnesota had eight turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Who should fans blame?
"It's on me," Finch said. "I gotta get us better shots."
The ugly loss in the thick of a tight playoff race was stunning. While fans were left with mouths agape, Finch didn't seem shaken by the horrendous result. A win could've had Minnesota in fourth place in the West and within a game of the Lakers for the third seed, but the loss means they could wake up Wednesday as the No. 8 seed.
With three games to go, the situation is dire for the Wolves and they may need to scratch and claw to avoid the play-in tournament.
Before the meltdown in Milwaukee, the Wolves had 10 losses that we deemed unacceptable over the courst of this season. This one, however, is far and away the worst. When asked if the performance was a "microcosm" of the season, Finch appeared annoyed and snapped back at Jon Krawczynski.
"It's a bad fourth quarter against a zone defense," Finch said. "I don't think it's a microcosm of the season."
"I have every confidence that we'll be able to bounce back. We got good guys, they'll shake it off. We've had some tough losses before in the season," Finch said. "We didn't expect to go undefeated over our last 10 games, so it doesn't matter where it comes, how it comes. If it comes, we gotta go and get the ones that are still there to be got."