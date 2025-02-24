Wolves injury report: 3 starters out, encouraging news on Jaylen Clark
After a dogfight Sunday night in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves and Thunder will turn around and play again Monday night in Oklahoma City—and the injury report will again favor the Thunder.
Minnesota has ruled out Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Gobert hasn't played since the All-Star break due to low back spasms, while Randle (groin) and DiVincenzo (toe) have been out since Jan. 30 and Jan. 15, respectively.
Though none of the three starters will play Monday night, there's hope that Randle and DiVincenzo could return at some point this week.
"I'm told there is optimism that Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will be able to return to the lineup at some point over the team's upcoming four-game road trip," Shams Charania said on ESPN on Sunday.
After playing OKC Monday, the Wolves visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Utah Jazz on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Jaylen Clark, who got his first career start Sunday against the Thunder, is questionable for the rematch due to neck soreness. He was injured in the third quarter when he went in for a layup and hit the back of his head on the court.
The Wolves were outscored by 14 points after Clark left the game.
It'll be interesting to see how the Wolves address the starting lineup once everyone is healthy. Has Naz Reid earned a starting job in place of Randle or will Reid go back to the bench? Is Clark a maintain in the rotation once Randle and DiVincenzo are back?
We'll find out perhaps as soon as this week.