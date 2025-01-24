Wolves-Nuggets: Minnesota next up in Nikola Jokic's path of destruction
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. You read that right: Thirty-five points, twenty-two rebounds, and seventeen assists. It's the first game with at least 35/20/15 since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.
He also did this:
Despite winning three of the last four MVPs and being generally regarded as the best basketball player in the world, Jokic is in rare form right now. He's averaging career-highs in points (30.2) and assists (10.1) per game this season, and his 13.4 rebounds are just 0.4 behind his personal best in that category. To top if off, he's shooting a ridiculous 48 percent from three on over four attempts per game.
Jokic has a triple-double in five consecutive outings and is two total assists away from having an 11-game streak. He already has a career-high six 40-point games this season. He's laying waste to everything in front of him and has probably surged back in front of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the race for what would be his fourth MVP award. And his play is leading to victories, as the 28-16 Nuggets have won eight of their last nine and 12 of their last 15 games.
"I think this is the best basketball of my life, that I have ever played," Jokic said after Thursday's game. "I'm feeling good out there. I'm in shape. The ball is going in. I think I can influence the game on different levels. I think I'm playing really good right now."
Next up in Jokic's path of destruction are the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets will be in Minneapolis to take on the Wolves at Target Center on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. CT, ABC).
The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 1, when the Wolves won 119-116 at home behind big games from Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, as well as a couple clutch shots by Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Jokic had his usual 26 points, 9 boards, and 13 assists in that game, and Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. combined for 57 points and 17 rebounds. It still wasn't quite enough.
That was a fascinating matchup that marked the first meeting since the teams battled in a seven-game series in the second round of the playoffs last spring. Karl-Anthony Towns drew the Jokic defensive assignment in that series and was fairly effective. Jokic still averaged 29, 11.4, and 7.6 because that's what he does, but he had to work for his baskets and shot just 23 percent from three. KAT's now an All-Star starter in New York, so on Saturday, the Wolves will once again try to limit Jokic as best they can with Gobert, Randle, and Naz Reid.
It's not going to be easy. They'll need Gobert to battle, particularly on the glass, where he's struggled this season. They'll need to bring their own offensive firepower with Edwards, Randle, Reid, and others. And to some extent, Minnesota will be simply hoping Jokic and his teammates miss some shots.
This should be a fun one. Win or lose, this is an opportunity to watch an all-time great operating at the absolute peak of his powers.