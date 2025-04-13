Wolves set for first-round matchup against Lakers after securing sixth seed
The Minnesota Timberwolves officially have a date with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After securing a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs by winning their regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz, the Wolves ended up with the sixth seed and will face the third-seeded Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, which begin on Saturday. The first-round schedule was not immediately available; Game 1 could be Saturday or Sunday.
The Wolves and Lakers met four times in the regular season and split the series 2-2. But only one of those matchups came since Los Angeles acquired star guard Luka Doncic, whom Minnesota is quite familiar with after falling to Doncic's Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals last season. The Lakers won that matchup 111-102 on Feb. 27, a game Wolves star Anthony Edwards was ejected from after receiving two technical fouls, which then resulted in a suspension.
Minnesota was not aware of its opponent when coach Chris Finch and most players talked to reporters postgame (the Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors game was still live and on the TV in the locker room), but Finch noted the importance of having the week off to prepare by staying out of the play-in tournament. Heading into Sunday's finale, the team was preparing for all scenarios, knowing the results of the season's final day could lead to a variety of opponents.
"Our staff does a great job. We've been at it for weeks now preparing for all types of scenarios and opponents, whether it be playoffs or play-in," Finch said pregame on Sunday. "... It is always nice to have that week for practice purposes. I think the way the league is now, (there's) just so few meaningful practice opportunities. But if you can have a bunch of them going into a playoff series or going into the postseason or whatever it might be, like it's invaluable for a lot of reasons."
Finch also noted how when the Wolves faced the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs a few years ago after surviving the play-in tournament, it felt his team was gassed in Game 1, leading to a convincing loss. Minnesota will be fresh for the Lakers. Edwards said the week off last season was super helpful heading into their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.
"That's what my message was to the guys: 'We don't want to play in the play-in,'" Edwards said. "I've been in both situations. We want to be fully prepared going into the playoffs. We want that full week, we want to go against the scout team for those three or four days and live as hard as we can, and be really prepared. Watch the film, read the playbook, we got to be ready, man, because these teams, they're fully prepared."
A big part of that preparation will be scheming for Doncic, who gave the Wolves a memory they'd rather forget last postseason. Rudy Gobert, who spoke to reporters after Minnesota was officially locked into the sixth seed, said he expects the Wolves to send a lot of different coverages at him, and the key will be execution and playing at a peak level.
"He's a smart player," Gobert said of Doncic. "So he's seen every coverage possible in the world. But once again, it's about how we execute it, and how throughout the different coverages, we're still able to rebound, still able to, offensively, take care of the ball. Do all these things that put us in a position to try to slow him down, and being able to adjust."
Collectively, the Wolves feel like they're in a good place heading into an exciting first-round matchup against L.A.
"I like the way we're playing," Edwards said. "I mean, the defense can be a little better, but it comes and goes. I feel like playoffs is for us because we play physical defense, get a little handsy, so we should be good."
Western Conference playoff pairings
- No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 TBD
- No. 2 Houston Rockets vs. No. 7 TBD
- No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 6 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Western Conference play-in tournament
- No. 7 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies, 9 p.m. Tuesday, TNT
- No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 10 Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN
- Warriors-Grizzlies loser vs. Kings-Mavericks winner, TBD Friday