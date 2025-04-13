Timberwolves dispatch Jazz, secure top-six seed in West playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't make it easy on themselves, but they accomplished their top priority, beating the Utah Jazz 116-105 Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis to secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
Their exact seeding and first-round playoff opponent weren't immediately clear as results of other games were still pending at the time of publication. But the Wolves (49-33) officially stay out of the play-in tournament with the win.
It was a slow start for Minnesota, which nearly worked its way to a double-digit lead in the first half, but could never gain separation and led by just one at the halftime break. The Wolves did respond out of the half, however, starting the third quarter with a different level of defensive intensity. About midway through the frame, they finally took a double-digit lead.
Anthony Edwards, who was only able to play after his technical foul against the Brooklyn Nets that would have resulted in another one-game suspension was rescinded, was the driver of the third-quarter run, scoring 18 of his game-high 43 points in the quarter. Edwards was hoped he'd be able to play in the finale, and was critical to Minnesota's winning effort.
In addition to the game-high 43 points, Edwards contributed six boards, five assists and three steals. He also made seven 3-pointers, which thrust him ahead of the Detroit Pistons' Malik Beasley for most made 3s in the NBA this year with 320.
The Jazz (17-65) were severely short-handed, missing Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler, among others. Brice Sensabaugh made six 3-pointers and led the Jazz with a team-high 22 points on Sunday.
Rudy Gobert was a tone setter for the Wolves and played heavy minutes early, making an impact on both ends, particularly on the glass. He finished the game with 19 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Donte DiVincenzo made big shots off the bench on his way to 16 points. Julius Randle added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
It certainly wasn't the prettiest game the Wolves have played this season, but they got the job accomplished and secured a top-six seed in the playoffs. Now it's a waiting game to learn the exact seeding and their eventual first-round opponent.