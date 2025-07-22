Wolves' Terrence Shannon Jr. makes NBA All-Summer League first team
Timberwolves second-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named to the NBA's All-Summer League first team, the league announced on Tuesday. He's joined by the Kings' Nique Clifford, the Spurs' David Jones-Garcia, the Clippers' Jordan Miller, and MVP Kyle Filipowski of the Utah Jazz.
Neither Leonard Miller nor Rob Dillingham made the second team.
Shannon was clearly poised to dominate Summer League action in Las Vegas, and that's exactly what he did. He played in Minnesota's first three games and averaged 22.7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.7 steals on close to 48/39/95 shooting splits. Shannon then sat in the fourth game, which was the second half of a back-to-back, and was shut down when the Wolves didn't qualify for the SL playoffs despite going 4-0.
If there's one area you can nitpick Shannon's performance in Vegas, it's that his 15 total assists also came with 10 turnovers. But summer games are almost always a bit sloppy as young players learn how to fit in next to each other, and he had the ball in his hands a ton as the Wolves' No. 1 offensive option.
As expected, Shannon was arguably too good for Summer League. He got downhill with ease and threw down a couple big-time slams. He also had a clear focus on getting up three-pointers, making 10 his 26 attempts from deep, and did some good things with playmaking and defense. After showing off his talent several times in the regular season and then in the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, it's no surprise Shannon had plenty of success in Vegas.
His performance in Summer League was a nice way for Shannon to build some additional momentum as he heads into the 2025-26 season. Last year's No. 27 overall pick, who turns 25 years old next week, is essentially a lock to have a spot in the Timberwolves' rotation when the season begins. He's the most obvious candidate to benefit from Nickeil Alexander-Walker's offseason departure. Shannon and his energy off the bench could have a significant role in how successful the Wolves are in this upcoming campaign.