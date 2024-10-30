Anthony Edwards has staggering 3-point rate through four games
Through four games, Anthony Edwards is attempting more 3s than he ever has. In fact, his 13.3 attempts per game competes with the most that the league has ever seen.
According to NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor, 58.9% of Edwards' 90 shots this season have came from behind the 3-point arc. That is a higher mark than volume shooter James Harden ever had in his prime.
According to Basketball Reference, Edwards' 53 attempts from 3 are the second most in the history of the NBA in a four-game stretch to begin the season. The most ever was 54 through four games by Harden in 2019. Steph Curry, the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, has never attempted more than 51 triples in the first four games of a season.
Despite the extreme volume, Edwards has been more efficient than he's ever been from 3. He is making his 3s at a 41.5% clip, which would be a career-high. His previous best was 2022-23 when he made 36.9% of his shots from beyond the arc and he only attempted 7.3 threes per game that season.
Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns attempted 5.3 triples per game, but the Timberwolves replaced him with Donte DiVincenzo, who's attempted 7.5 per game this season, and Julius Randle, who's attempted four 3s per game.
There is no telling if the extreme increase in 3-point volume from Edwards will continue, but he was also launching in the three preseason games he played. Basketball has become a numbers game and if he attempts more 3s and makes them at a more efficient rate, he will score more points. Edwards has done just that, averaging a career-high 30 points per game through four games.
Edwards knocked down six 3-pointers in his 24-point first quarter of Minnesota's loss to Dallas Tuesday night. He ended the night with seven made 3-pointers and 37 points. The Timberwolves will have two days off before host the Nuggets Friday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals.