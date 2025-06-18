Details emerge on Wolves' rumored trade offer for Kevin Durant
At this point in the Kevin Durant trade saga, there seem to be new rumors and reports every day. Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro revealed on Tuesday some details about Minnesota's potential trade offer for Durant.
Potential Timberwolves trade offer:
- Rudy Gobert
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Terrence Shannon Jr. AND/OR Rob Dillingham
- 17th OVR pick (2025 NBA Draft)
The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Wednesday that "Minnesota is not gonna play ball until they get signal Kevin wants to play there." Gambadoro's rumored deal sure sounds like the Wolves are willing to play ball.
It's hard to decipher rumors and reports at this point in the process, but it's fair to assume the Wolves have the most interest in Durant among any team in the league, but Durant doesn't have interest in playing in Minnesota.
If Durant doesn't have a serious interest in playing for the Wolves, an offer built around Gobert, DiVincenzo, Shannon Jr., and/or Dillingham, plus this year's first-round pick, sounds like a lot to give up for an aging superstar. If Durant changes his mind and wants to finish his career in Minnesota, it might be a different story.
Next week's NBA Draft is a significant date looming in the Durant sweepstakes and it keeps getting mentioned as a potential "deadline" for Phoenix to get a deal done. With Minnesota try to get a third team involved? Will they move away from Durant? Will he change his mind? We'll likely get an answer to all of those questions by the end of the month.