First round NBA draft prospect says he models his game after Mike Conley Jr.
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's NBA Draft, and he even said he tries to model his game after veteran Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.
"One guy that I am really looking at is Mike Conley. You know, just the way he's impacting winning at a high level right now. He can facilitate, he can shoot, and he can defend three different positions," Richardson said following a pre-draft workout with the Trail Blazers. "So, [I am] just trying to play like Mike Conley."
Richardson is the son of former NBA All-Star Jason Richardson. Standing at 6-foot-3, he played predominantly off the ball as a true freshman in East Lansing, so it's interesting that he says he compares his game to Conley.
He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season with the Spartans. He shot an impressive 41.2% from beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts per game. He might be on the smaller side, but most experts project him as a two-guard at the next level.
Conley, who's listed at 6-foot-1, averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in his lone season at Ohio State. Outside of being left-handed and playing one season in the Big Ten, there don't seem to be many similarities between their games and outlook as NBA prospects.
Most NBA mock drafts predict Richardson will be between the late lottery and the middle of the first round. If the Wolves are interested, he could be a realistic target at pick No. 17. Although he says that he wants to play like Conley, he seems like another explosive two-guard, which is something Minnesota doesn't necessarily need on its current roster.