Mock draft roundup: 5 most common players linked to Timberwolves
We're officially less than one week away from the first round of this year's NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25. The Timberwolves currently hold the 17th overall selection, so let's take a look at the most common prospects that have been mocked to them at that pick.
Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia
- Outlets: Yahoo and Sports Illustrated
Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor and SI's very own Matt Brandon have both mocked Newell to the Wolves in their most recent mock drafts. The 6-foot-11 big man is only 19 years old and he averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
ESPN's most recent mock draft has Sorber falling to No. 17, who's another high-upside big man who played only one season of college basketball. Injuries cut his lone campaign at Georgetown short, so his outlook is all over the place, but he'd be an intriguing pick.
Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan
- Outlet: On3
Wolf is a player who has been linked to Minnesota a lot throughout the entire draft process. With the Wolves' uncertainty in the frontcourt, adding a big man would make a lot of sense, but Wolf's playmaking first style and defensive questions could be an odd fit.
Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State
- Outlet: CBS
An undersized two-guard is probably not a need for Minnesota, but Richardson is a fascinating prospect. The son of former Warriors star Jason Richardson had an impressive freshman season at Michigan State, and he's a name to monitor.
Egor Demin, G, BYU
- Outlet: Bleacher Report
Demin is a player who has often been linked to the lottery, so if he falls to Minnesota at 17, it would be a home run. His playmaking prowess and long-term upside could be exactly would the Wolves need next to Anthony Edwards in the backcourt.