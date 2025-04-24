NBA insider: Tim Connelly draws interest in GM openings, but expectation is he stays with Wolves
Tim Connelly's name is likely to be linked to all open decision-making roles as long as the Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations has an opt-out clause in his contract. The Denver Nuggets are reportedly targeting a reunion with Connelly, and Mark Stein and Jake Fischer tied Connelly to the Atlanta Hawks' opening in a recent report.
In Stein's Substack, The Stein Line, Fischer and Stein reported Wednesday that Hawks owner Tony Ressler is willing to spend on a "top-tier and experienced lead decision-maker" following the organization's decision to fire general manager Landry Fields. The Hawks are looking to pair an executive with Onsi Saleh, who was promoted following Fields' firing, and Stein linked them to former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, who's also drawing interest from the Phoenix Suns.
But they also noted the Hawks could look to pursue Connelly, another experienced decision-maker with a proven track record. Connelly has an opt-out clause in his contract after this season, and teams could look to pursue his services, though Stein and Fischer note the league-wide expectation is the Timberwolves will sign Connelly to a new contract after Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore won their arbitration battle with Glen Taylor to take controlling ownership of the franchise.
Connelly, who came to Minnesota after holding the same role in Denver, has already been linked to the Nuggets GM job after the team fired Calvin Booth days before the end of the regular season. The Athletic reported earlier in April that the Nuggets were expected to pursue a reunion with Connelly, though also acknowledged the Wolves are likely to retain him.
The rumors are likely to continue until after the season wraps up and the Wolves have the chance to extend his contract, but it appears the most likely scenario is Minnesota retains the services of its top executive next season and beyond.