Report: Wolves at Mavs an option for Christmas Day
A rematch of the Western Conference finals may be in the cards for the Wolves on Christmas Day.
After a strong playoff run, there has been growing speculation that the Wolves would be featured on Christmas Day this season. NBA insider Marc Stein has previously reported that the Wolves were under "strong consideration" to play on Opening Day on TNT as well as on Christmas Day.
Now, in his latest newsletter, Stein reports the NBA is zeroing in on a potential opponent for the Wolves on Christmas Day — the team that beat them in the West finals: the Dallas Mavericks.
"Word is one of the proposed Christmas options isTimberwolves at Mavericks: Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Dončić," Stein wrote. "Dallas played at Phoenix on Christmas last season; Minnesota has only played on Christmas twice (2016 and 2017) in the club's 35-season history."
Dallas beat Minnesota 4-1 in the Western Conference finals this season. The Wolves lost their four games to the Mavericks by a combined total of 34 points. In their run to the Western Conference finals, the Wolves swept the Phoenix Suns in Round 1 before narrowly edging the defending champion Denver Nuggets in seven games, winning a dramatic Game 7 in Denver.
The Timberwolves have historically found it difficult to earn primetime games, but due to the growing popularity of star guard Anthony Edwards, as well as a strong 2023-24 season, the NBA is going to be hard pressed to keep Minnesota out of the nationally televised games for the forseeable future.