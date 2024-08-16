All Timberwolves

The Kevin Durant-Timberwolves connection adds a Jaden McDaniels commercial

One can't help but wonder in a summer of speculation.

Joe Nelson

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

We've been over this before. It's not happening. Right?

Kevin Durant is still under contract for two more seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Trading for Durant would almost surely require Minnesota to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Suns. Everyone in Minnesota says the Timberwolves are going to run it back in 2024-25. Just put the Durant stuff to bed. Right?

Well, it's a summer of speculation thanks to Anthony Edwards and Durant developing a bromance while playing together on Team USA at the Paris Olympics. They have their own handshake and Durant is basically an oracle for any advice Edwards needs.

Their relationship has become close enough that even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes theres' a chance Edwards and Durant team up in 2025. It's all fun and games until another Timberwolves player enters the Durant bubble.

What might that be, you ask? Jaden McDaniels is starring in a commercial for Durant's signature shoe. The script goes a little like this...

Durant: "You think you could do it? I'm talking about the will to stand up to the best."

McDaniels: "I know I can do it, I've been ready since I was a kid. Good defense means always been ready, it's knowing what will happen next," he says. "Defense is being prepared for every step of the journey, no matter where you are now. You got that down?"

Durant: "I see you young'n."

McDaniels: "I got next."

Durant: "You got next."

McDaniels starring in a Durant shoe commercial doesn't change the likelihood of Minnesota trading for Durant any higher, but it certainly is a show of respect from the future Hall of Famer to the Wolves' 23-year-old defensive star.

By the way, McDaniels has been wearing Durant's "KD" shoes for quite some time. Believe it or not, there's a website dedicated to tracking which shoes players wear. Check it out...

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Rumors