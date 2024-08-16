The Kevin Durant-Timberwolves connection adds a Jaden McDaniels commercial
We've been over this before. It's not happening. Right?
Kevin Durant is still under contract for two more seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Trading for Durant would almost surely require Minnesota to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Suns. Everyone in Minnesota says the Timberwolves are going to run it back in 2024-25. Just put the Durant stuff to bed. Right?
Well, it's a summer of speculation thanks to Anthony Edwards and Durant developing a bromance while playing together on Team USA at the Paris Olympics. They have their own handshake and Durant is basically an oracle for any advice Edwards needs.
Their relationship has become close enough that even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes theres' a chance Edwards and Durant team up in 2025. It's all fun and games until another Timberwolves player enters the Durant bubble.
What might that be, you ask? Jaden McDaniels is starring in a commercial for Durant's signature shoe. The script goes a little like this...
Durant: "You think you could do it? I'm talking about the will to stand up to the best."
McDaniels: "I know I can do it, I've been ready since I was a kid. Good defense means always been ready, it's knowing what will happen next," he says. "Defense is being prepared for every step of the journey, no matter where you are now. You got that down?"
Durant: "I see you young'n."
McDaniels: "I got next."
Durant: "You got next."
McDaniels starring in a Durant shoe commercial doesn't change the likelihood of Minnesota trading for Durant any higher, but it certainly is a show of respect from the future Hall of Famer to the Wolves' 23-year-old defensive star.
By the way, McDaniels has been wearing Durant's "KD" shoes for quite some time. Believe it or not, there's a website dedicated to tracking which shoes players wear. Check it out...