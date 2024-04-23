If Kevin Durant goes off on Timberwolves, thank Colin Cowherd...
If Kevin Durant happens to 50 points on the Timberwolves in Game 2 Tuesday night, go ahead and thank Colin Cowherd.
Cowherd, known for his outlandish and at times questionable takes as a talking head on Fox Sports, gave Durant some fresh bulletin board material on Monday when he said he watched all of Game 1 – quite possibly the first Timberwolves game he's watched in his life – and came away with the thought that Durant is becoming "irrelevant."
"Years ago there was this argument that KD was better than LeBron and I laughed at it over and over," Cowherd began. "What if Kevin Durant gets rolled here in Round 1 by Minnesota? Not exactly a historical juggernaut. It will point out what the almost apologetic NBA media always fails to do: KD makes bad decisions."
Cowherd continued: "KD is a great shot-maker, an all-timer, love his game. But his skill set should put him in the top one or two in the last decade. And frankly, he's getting lost. Jokic looks much better historically. Steph is really the soul of the Warriors, winning titles before him, during, and after. Anthony Davis is now a more consistent player on both ends. Giannis has more regular season MVPs. As I'm watching Phoenix get rolled, Kevin Durant is becoming increasingly irrelevant."
Durant, who had 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the Game 1 loss to the Timberwolves, is 35 years old and is now being subject to getting ripped on national TV because he is "like a more available [Kawhi Leonard]."
What's funny is that being a "more available Kawhi" should be taken as a compliment. Leonard played 68 games in the regular season and averaged 23.6 points on 17 shot per game while narrowly missing out on a 50-40-90 season. He shot 52.5% overall, 41.7% from 3 and 88.5% at the line.
Durant is three years old than Leonard and played in 75 games while averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 52.3% overall, 41.3% from 3 and 85.6% from the line.
Durant is has two championships under his belt and two Finals MVPs. Sure, they came while playing for the dynasty Warriors but anyone who says Durant is "irrelevant" after the age-35 season and career he's had is someone looking for attention, not delivering an insightful NBA take.