Wolves' Anderson a gametime call, Suns' Allen in for Game 2
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson's status for Tuesday night's Game 2 of their first-round playoff series is "to be determined," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame. Anderson was listed as questionable before the game due to a right hip pointer that he suffered during the Game 1 victory.
Meanwhile, Suns guard Grayson Allen is available for Tuesday, Suns coach Frank Vogel said. Allen was listed as questionable before the game due to an ankle injury suffered during Game 1.
Anderson is one of the Timberwolves' main rotation players, averaging 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. He'll be key piece for the Wolves' depth, which was an advantage for Minnesota in Game 1.
Allen's return is crucial for the Suns, too, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season. Allen torched the Timberwolves in the regular-season finale on April 5, scoring 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting in a Suns victory that resulted in them taking the six seed in the Western Conference. The loss for the Wolves locked them into the three seed, setting up the rematch in the first round of the postseason.