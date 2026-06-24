10 Best Players Available For Timberwolves in Round 2 of the NBA Draft

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is in the books. The Timberwolves didn't make a selection, as they traded the No. 28 pick to the Brooklyn Nets in the Julius Randle deal on Monday night. The Nets took Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson, who was introduced on the stage at Barclays Center in front of a Timberwolves background because of the silly way the NBA still handles draft trades.

The Wolves now have the 33rd overall pick in this draft, so they'll be on the clock early on Wednesday night unless they decide to trade down. That 33rd pick might actually be a more valuable asset to Minnesota than the 28th pick would've been, by the way.

There are plenty of talented players still on the board after night one. Here are ten who could be options if the Wolves keep their pick at 33 or move down only slightly.

Isaiah Evans, G, Duke

Evans is a player we talked about as an option for the Wolves at 28, so he could make a lot of sense if he's still there at 33. The 6'6" guard/wing took a big leap in his second season at Duke, averaging 15 points per game after putting up 6.8 in a bench role as a freshman. He's a gifted three-level scorer who shot 38 percent from deep on nearly six attempts a night across two college seasons. Evans does need to add strength in order to improve as a defender.

Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Another player we've been discussing for a while is Thomas, a star freshman who was overshadowed by No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr. on John Calipari's Razorbacks. At 6'5", Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 boards, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals last season while shooting over 41 percent from deep. There are definitely questions about his defense and shot selection, so he'll need some development in the NBA. But the ceiling is very high for a second-rounder.

Meleek Thomas | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Veesaar was expected to go in the first round and has an argument as the best player still on the board. He's a 7-footer who averaged 17 points and 8.7 boards last year while shooting over 42 percent from three on three attempts per game. He does need to get stronger to reach his ceiling. And from a Timberwolves perspective, it may not make sense to draft another center after taking Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky last year.

Richie Saunders, G, BYU

Saunders is another long-range sniper who can do a lot of other little things well. He was a four-year player at BYU who averaged 18 points a game as a senior and shot just under 39 percent from deep for his career. The downsides are that he turns 25 in September and tore his ACL in February, so he won't be ready to play right away as a rookie.

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

Sharp, like Saunders, is an excellent long-range shooter who played four years at a Big 12 program. He averaged 15.5 points per game as a senior and comes from a Houston team that prioritizes defense and toughness. He doesn't have ideal length at 6'3", but the combination of shooting and perimeter defense that Sharp brings should appeal to a lot of teams in the second round.

Emanuel Sharp | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Baba Miller, F/C, Cincinnati

Born in Spain, Miller played four years of college basketball at three different schools. He's got a big-time combination of size and length and athleticism at 6'10". Last season, he averaged 13 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He'd be a developmental project because he's a career 29 percent three-point shooter and has work to do on the defensive end. If you're betting on tools, Miller could be worth a shot.

Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville

Conwell was a four-schools-in-four-years guy, which has become less rare in the modern age of college basketball. He got buckets at each of his last three stops, including averaging 18.8 points and 4.8 rebounds a game last season at Louisville. Conwell is a little undersized for an NBA two guard and had a down shooting season last year (34.5 percent from deep on super high volume) after hitting over 40 percent of his threes in his two previous seasons. If he can get back to that kind of shooting efficiency, he should be good enough on defense to carve out a long career.

Ryan Conwell | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas

Brazile, who was teammates with Acuff and Thomas last year, spent five years in college and developed into a good player. He gave Arkansas 13 points, 7.3 boards, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks a night in his final year. He's a ridiculous athlete at 6'9" and 225 pounds, with a 7'3" wingspan and a crazy highlight reel of dunks and blocks. His potential is enormous, but he wasn't a great outside shooter in college and comes with some questions about the consistency of his effort.

Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State

Thornton was an outstanding college player, making three All-Big Ten teams during a four-year career at Ohio State. He put up just under 20 points per game as a senior while also chipping in 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists and shooting 40 percent from deep. The question is how well his game will translate to the NBA because of his lack of size. Thornton could be a solid backup point guard option for the Wolves. Purdue's Braden Smith, Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and Arizona's Jaden Bradley are three other players who could also fill that kind of role.

Jack Kayil, G, Germany

The Wolves reportedly had some interest in Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea as a draft-and-stash option before he was taken 25th overall on Tuesday. If they want to go the stash route, Kayil could be an intriguing option as a 6'5" combo guard with some intriguing all-around potential. Another option would be Israeli-Danish point guard Noam Yaacov, who played in Belgium last year and is committed to play college basketball at Utah.