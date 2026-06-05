NBA Draft Profile: Duke Guard Isaiah Evans Would Fit a Need for Timberwolves

We're inching towards the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23 and 24 later this month, and the Timberwolves still own the 28th overall pick in the first round and the 59th overall pick in round two. If they plan to add a rookie this summer, Duke guard Isaiah Evans should be a player they strongly consider.

Evans is currently the 24th-best prospect in the class according to ESPN and The Ringer, so he's a realistic target for the Wolves at the end of the first round. Standing at 6-foot-6, 180 pounds, he could have the exact skillset Minnesota needs to add to its rotation going forward.

Evans was a highly-touted five-star prospect in the 2024 high school class out of Huntersville, North Carolina. He had scholarship offers from almost every major program in the country, but he landed at Duke. He averaged 6.8 points per game as an option off the bench as a true freshman, and a return to Durham for his sophomore season paid off for him.

Isaiah Evans is a very intriguing prospect for NBA teams because he brings real shot-making upside and scoring punch. Now it’s about how quickly the rest catches up with him.



Where do you see his draft range, and what kind of ceiling are we talking about? pic.twitter.com/voLLCJYaYM — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) April 25, 2026

As a sophomore, Evans averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He started 38 games for Duke and proved himself as one of the best two-way players in the country. The most impressive part of his game might be his shooting. He attempted 5.8 threes per game in his career, and he shot 38.0% from long range. He's also a career 84.9% free throw shooter.

Chris Finch recently said that the team could look at moving Terrence Shannon Jr. into a primary ball handler role, which means they should be looking at more wing depth this offseason. Donte DiVicenzo will likely miss the bulk of the 2026-27 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, so that's a lot of production at guard Minnesota will need to replace. With Ayo Dosumu, Jaylen Clark and Kyle Anderson as impending free agents, they need wing depth.

Evans doesn't turn 21 until December, and he could be the perfect young option for the Wolves to look at for that position. DiVincenzo actually had a very similar college profile; he was just listed as two inches shorter.

The Timberwolves' draft strategy will obviously be impacted by their willingness to make a trade this offseason. Tim Connelly has shown an aggressiveness in making improvements to the roster throughout his tenure in Minnesota, and this offseason is expected to be the same. If they wind up making a draft selection, Evans should be near the top of their options.