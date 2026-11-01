3 Biggest Timberwolves Red Flags Over the First 2 Weeks of Season

The Timberwolves have plenty of reasons to feel good about their start to the 2026-27 season. They won three of their first four games, Anthony Edwards looked better than ever and the addition of LaMelo Ball appeared to give them another dynamic playmaker. However, things have gotten considerably more complicated since then.

Minnesota has lost three of its last four games, including Saturday's 121-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. More concerning, Edwards is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee. The Timberwolves will have to figure out how to stay competitive without their best player, and the first few weeks of the season have already exposed some issues that could make that difficult.

Here are three of the biggest red flags Minnesota needs to address so far this year.

1. Rudy Gobert hasn't been good enough on either end of the floor

Rudy Gobert has never been someone Minnesota looked to for much offensive production, but his impact around the basket has always made up for that. Through the first few weeks, however, even that hasn't consistently been there.

Gobert is averaging just seven points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. For a center who makes most of his living around the basket, that's simply very bad. Minnesota needs him to finish the opportunities that come his way, especially when the offense is struggling to find points elsewhere.

His limitations on the offensive end become even more noticeable when the Timberwolves need someone to take advantage of smaller defenders. Gobert should be able to create easy baskets around the rim, provide a consistent presence on the offensive glass and make teams' defenses pay when they leave a guy a foot shorter on him near the basket.

The defensive end hasn't completely made up for it this season, either. Gobert is still grabbing rebounds at a high rate, averaging 12.3 per game, but Minnesota needs more than rebounding from its starting center. His ability to protect the paint and discourage opponents from attacking the basket is a major part of what has made the Timberwolves successful. When that presence isn't consistent, the entire defense becomes more vulnerable.

Gobert also missed Saturday's loss to San Antonio with back spasms, leaving Minnesota without its starting center against superstar big man Victor Wembanyama. His absence didn't help, but the concerns about his overall performance started before that game.

Minnesota needs Gobert to be a difference-maker again, particularly with Edwards still out of the lineup. He doesn't have to score at will, but he needs to be more reliable around the basket and provide the defensive foundation this team is built on.

2. LaMelo Ball hasn't been the difference-maker Minnesota needs

The Timberwolves made a significant investment in Ball because they needed another player capable of creating offense and taking pressure off Edwards. There have been some encouraging moments, but his early performances have also raised questions about how dependable he can be, especially in games when the Timberwolves can't just rely on Edwards to save the day.

Ball has shown flashes of the playmaking ability that made him such an exciting addition. He can push the pace, create opportunities for teammates and make passes that few players can consistently execute. His performance against the Clippers was particularly encouraging, as he finished with 24 points and helped Minnesota secure a comfortable victory.

The problem is that those performances haven't been consistent enough.

Ball scored just eight points against Golden State and followed that with 10 against San Antonio. With Edwards already sidelined, Minnesota needs much more offensive production from its starting point guard. There is too much responsibility falling on the rest of the roster when Ball isn't looking for his shot or struggling to find a rhythm.

His decision-making also remains something to watch. Ball can be aggressive with the ball in his hands, but that aggression doesn't always lead to good possessions. This also goes with his decision-making with fouling; in multiple games so far, he has had to play limited minutes due to not being smart. Fouling, turnovers and questionable shot selection can quickly erase some of the positive things he brings as a playmaker.

The Timberwolves don't need Ball to play exactly like Edwards, but they do need him to become a more dependable scoring option. His ability to create for others is valuable, but Minnesota can't afford to have him disappear offensively for extended stretches.

With Edwards expected to miss significant time, Ball has an opportunity to establish himself as the team's primary offensive engine. So far, he hasn't consistently shown that he's ready for that responsibility.

3. Minnesota's offense has too many questions without Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves have built their offense around Edwards for a reason. He's one of the league's most dangerous scorers, capable of creating his own shot, attacking the basket and taking over games when Minnesota needs him most. His 33.3 ppg through the first four contests showed just how important he is to everything the team does offensively.

Minnesota now has to find a way to replace that production without having another player who can consistently fill in for it.

The problem isn't necessarily that the Timberwolves lack offensive talent. LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland are all capable of contributing. The bigger question is whether they can consistently generate enough offense together to make up for Edwards' absence.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Wolves; McDaniels has shown he can take on a larger scoring responsibility, Dosunmu has provided some valuable offensive production, and Hyland has recently given the team another scoring option off the bench.

However, relying on a different player to step up every night isn't necessarily a sustainable formula. Minnesota needs some consistency, particularly in the half-court when opponents can focus on taking away its first option.

Ball should shoulder much of that responsibility, but the Timberwolves also need more from Gobert and their supporting cast. They can't afford to have multiple players struggling offensively on the same night and expect to consistently compete against quality opponents.

Edwards being out longer will give an opportunity for Minnesota to discover what its supporting cast can do with larger roles. Still, the early returns have made it clear that there are questions this team needs to answer.

The Timberwolves have enough talent to stay competitive, but their first few games without Edwards have exposed some concerning issues. If Gobert and Ball can't become more consistent, Minnesota could have a much harder time navigating Edwards's absence than initially expected.

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