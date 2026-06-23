3 Reasons Re-Signing Ayo Dosunmu Was a No-Brainer for the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have reportedly re-signed Ayo Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million contract extension after acquiring him at last year's trade deadline. It was a no-brainer decision for Minnesota, and here's why.

Price tag

Dosunmu's new deal will have an average annual value (AAV) of $22.4 million. There seems to be a polarizing view among fans online about whether or not it's a bargain or an overpay. That number puts him in a similar territory as players like Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Kuminga and Dillon Brooks in terms of AAV. Dosunmu proved himself as an elite player off the bench and a borderline starting-level talent, and his new contract puts that within market value.

Comparing his deal to the four-year, $60.4 million contract Nickeil Alexander-Walker signed with the Hawks last offseason seems unfair. Atlanta clearly got a bargain after NAW won the Sixth Man of the Year award, and I am sure that Minnesota wishes it had him on its roster at that price. Unfortunately, time machines do not exist, and the Wolves signed Dosunmu to a market-rate deal.

On-court performance

After the Wolves acquired Dosunmu at the deadline, he appeared in 24 regular-season games, and he started nine of them. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 52.1% shooting from the field, 41.4% from three and 92.5% from the free throw line. He was uber-efficient with just 1.4 turnovers per game.

He was well on his way to elevating his game in the postseason with 21.8 points per game in the Denver series before he suffered a calf injury in Game 5. He shot 60.9% from the field, 54.5% from three and 95.0% from the free throw line in that series. It was clear that his calf injury bothered him in the next series against San Antonio, as his scoring average plummeted to 9.4 points per game.

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) talks with a reporter after the game with the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Dosunmu doesn't turn 27 until January, so his current deal will run during his prime years. He might be a true point guard, but he has legit Sixth Man of the Year potential, and he has proven that he can be a consistent primary ball handler in the NBA.

Asset management

When Minnesota let NAW walk last offseason, it felt anti-climactic; they only received a second-round pick via sign-and-trade in return for a big-time difference maker. The Wolves gave up Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks to acquire Dosunmu at the trade deadline, so seeing him walk like NAW would've been a hard pill to swallow.

The Wolves now have a 6-foot-4 guard on a reasonable contract throughout his prime. If his performance from the Denver series proves to be a trend rather than an anomily, there's a scenario where his contract looks like a bargain.