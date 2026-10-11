3 Things That Mattered From Timberwolves' Game vs. Heat

On Saturday night in South Beach, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat faced off. Unlike the Wolves' previous game, which had an incredibly unique atmosphere, this one was more reminiscent of a standard NBA preseason game.

With the Timberwolves and the Heat set to kick off their regular-season schedules against each other in ten days, both teams decided to sit all of their starting players, possibly to avoid giving their opponent any useful information.

Despite the top players on each team sitting out, there were still plenty of takeaways from the Wolves players who did take the court down in Florida.

Bones Hyland's 23 points

As the lone veteran who played in the game, Bones Hyland proved to be better than this level of preseason play. Hyland led the Wolves with 23 points, along with four assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes.

Hyland lit up the Heat from deep, knocking down five three-pointers while starting the game as the Wolves' point guard in this second-unit game. Hyland kept the Wolves' offensive pace high but not out of control, which was the team's focus coming out of training camp.

Hyland projects to be the Timberwolves' primary backup point guard, but has often looked better in a shooting guard or combo guard role. His performance against Miami points to the idea that Hyland can both find his own shot off the bench and keep his teammates involved.

The question for Hyland is whether he can repeat this level of performance when playing in lineups that are blended with the starting unit. Next to LaMelo Ball, Hyland's role would be straightforward as a floor-spacer and gunner. But next to Anthony Edwards, who is maximized with a true point guard beside him, Hyland will need to harness what he showed in this performance.

Joan Beringer's fouling issues

In 24 minutes of action, Beringer picked up another four fouls. One was a shooting foul that often comes naturally as a team's center and defensive anchor, but the other three came immediately following a Heat rebound.

The fouling issue for Beringer largely hasn't come up when defending opponents' shots. This game against the Heat is a perfect example, as Beringer blocked four shots and only fouled a shooter when put in a disadvantageous position by the rest of the defense.

The fouls that have been a problem for Bering have been ones that can be described as silly. Beringer often fights for rebounds he has no legitimate opportunity to secure or will contest a shot he's not in position to defend properly.

Beringer's incredibly high block numbers speak to his ability to be a defensive force, and he's shown to have a more versatile, offensive game, at least compared to Rudy Gobert. But the Wolves will need him to clean up the fouling issue sooner rather than later.

Beringer will enter the season as Minnesota's backup center behind Gobert and the lone true big man off the bench. The Wolves are invested in Beringer providing this season. There's been plenty of flashes of incredible plays, but his inability to avoid fouling has the potential to derail what could be a breakout season.

Zyon Pullin pushes for full-time roster spot

Among the three players currently on two-way contracts with the Timberwolves, Zyon Pullin has been the most impressive. He had a fantastic season in the G League last year and followed that up with a productive Summer League back in July.

Against the Heat, Pullin put up 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Pullin did his work inside the arc, getting to the line eight times with mid-range buckets and floaters.

Pullin has proven his ability to outclass the G League and extended bench scenarios in the preseason. The next step for Pullin is to show he can provide value on the court in the rotation during the regular season.

For Pullin to get an extended opportunity, there likely needs to be an injury. But now that he is on a two-way contract, he will be the first player on the bus from Des Moines to Minneapolis when the Wolves need extra depth.

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