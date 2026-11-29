Bones Hyland saved the Timberwolves’ season last year.

He was the point guard off the bench head coach Chris Finch could count on to deliver big-time shot-making and set up quality offense. Hyland connected on 39% of his threes, after which he would always hit his Skelly Celly, a unique celebration that connected him with this fanbase.

skelly celly time 🫳 pic.twitter.com/MWgiKpmemZ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 28, 2026

Outside of Hyland, the Wolves didn’t have adequate point guard play last season, and they lacked backcourt scoring, especially off the bench.

That’s why Minnesota brought in LaMelo Ball this summer. He has injected the Wolves with consistent ball movement and even louder shot-making than Hyland, who has still been in the Wolves’ rotation this season because of the injuries they have suffered in the backcourt.

But when Anthony Edwards (right knee surgery), Donte DiVincenzo (right Achilles rehab) and Jaylen Clark (right hamstring strain) return, Hyland’s role could shrink. He may not be a consistent part of Finch’s rotation.

Hyland is playing almost exactly like he did last year, but his game still has flaws. With that in mind, should the Wolves consider trading Hyland, who is on an expiring contract, at some point this season?

Let’s take a look.

Bones Hyland is replicating last season's success

Hyland has played in all 20 games for the Wolves this season. He is averaging 15 minutes per game and 16.8 minutes in the 16 games since Edwards’ knee injury on Oct. 26. Since that point, Hyland is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 turnovers on 47.5% from the floor (8.8 attempts) and 41.4% from deep (5.4 attempts).

For comparison, here are Hyland’s averages last season:

8.5 points

2.6 assists

1.0 turnover

45.3% FG (6.6 attempts)

38.8% 3P (4.2 attempts)

16.6 minutes

71 games

Hyland scored his most points in a Wolves uniform (24) on Nov. 12 against the Mavs. He went 7-for-10 from the floor, 5-for-6 from deep, and dished out eight assists while committing just one turnover. He was a leader off the bench—playing heavy minutes and providing high-octane offense, which he has consistently done so far this season.

After the game vs. Dallas, Hyland said that was the type of role he envisioned manning for the Wolves this season when he re-signed this summer on a one-year veteran’s minimum contract.

“That’s why I worked out so hard this summer,” Hyland said. “I worked until exhaustion. I pushed myself a lot. I ran a lot. I worked out four times a day for, like, a month and a half straight, ramping up for the season. I envisioned this, for sure. It’s nothing that I get hype about.”

Bones Hyland put the work in this summer. He pushed himself to exhaustion. Now, he is playing the important role he envisioned for himself with the Timberwolves this season. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hyland struggled in the playoffs last season. His role was inconsistent, his offense was inefficient, and his defense was subpar. Still, the Wolves re-signing him on a vet’s minimum contract felt like a bargain. He isn’t a perfect player, but he is the type of electric presence that is perfectly suited to play meaningful minutes in a bench role.

Hyland struggles when he isn’t assertive with the ball in his hands. Finch has said that Hyland’s success depends on him dribbling to a spot on the court, rather than being passive and wasting dribbles. Hyland is at his best when he pulls quick threes off screens or uses his speed to attack downhill and finish at the rim, especially in transition.

Friday against Memphis, Hyland scored 16 points. He recorded four assists but also committed four turnovers. He shot 6-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-7 from deep, but was a minus-six in 28 minutes off the bench. The Wolves were without Ball (left ankle sprain) and surely felt his absence, losing 114-109.

Hyland’s shot-making against Memphis was great. But his turnovers hurt Minnesota’s ability to find a team-wide rhythm with him on the court, and his defense was noticeably poor. The Grizzlies scored 12 points against Hyland while shooting 5-of-9 from the floor.

Statline may say otherwise, but I really did not like how Bones Hyland played tonight. — 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐜𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 (@JmacG0AT) November 28, 2026

I think Ball being on this team makes Hyland’s flaws more evident. The Wolves have a legitimate point guard now. They have someone who can set up quality offense, even against rugged defense. And when that type of point guard play is replaced with Hyland, who isn’t a quarterbacking PG like Ball, the Wolves have certainly felt it in certain matchups.

But overall, Hyland has been as good this season as he was last season. He has been lights-out from deep since Edwards’ injury. But once Minnesota’s superstar returns, along with fellow backcourt mates DiVincenzo and Clark, it is fair to wonder what will happen to Hyland’s spot in the rotation.

Should the Wolves trade Hyland?

Hyland is on an expiring contract. He’s been a positive contributor so far, but the Wolves may not need him on the court later this season.

Still, I just don’t see the value in Minnesota trading him.

Because Hyland is on a veteran’s minimum contract, it will be difficult to find a trade partner that would make the Wolves better. Because the Wolves are over the first apron, they cannot take in more money than they send out, so they would need to acquire exactly the $2.8 million Hyland is making this year or less.

Right now, the Wolves also don’t have a glaring roster weakness that needs to be addressed via a trade. Joan Beringer has been a reliable backup to Rudy Gobert, defending the rim well and avoiding foul trouble. Gobert, listed as questionable to play tonight in Sacramento with right foot soreness, has struggled offensively this season. The Wolves would, in theory, benefit from acquiring another center in case other injuries pop up later this season and Beringer is consistently in the starting lineup.

Here are two centers making less than Hyland that could be trade candidates for the Wolves:

Jericho Sims, Bucks

Jay Huff, Pacers

But would either of those players be worth giving up Hyland for? Perhaps if Gobert suffers a severe injury or continues to struggle. But right now, I don’t see the value in Minnesota moving on from Hyland.

Bones is a beam of positive energy. Players love being on the same team with him. He has also been a consistent contributor on offense, putting up stats that exceed the worth of his veteran’s minimum contract. His microwave offense is always good to have on the bench in the event of an injury. Hyland saved the Wolves’ season last year because of his shot-making.

He is still filling an important role this season and is playing exactly the same.

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