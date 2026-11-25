The Minnesota Timberwolves have started 13-5 without needing every player on their roster to be at their best every night. That's been one of the biggest reasons they have stayed near the top of the Western Conference standings while Anthony Edwards rehabs from his surgery.

But as November winds down, the margin for players who have struggled to establish themselves is getting smaller.

Minnesota has seen the likes of Terrence Shannon Jr., Bones Hyland, Trey Lyles and Joan Beringer all make positive contributions. Jaden McDaniels has emerged as arguably the team's best player, Ayo Dosunmu is scoring at a career-best level. Jonathan Kuminga continues to find his footing. Even with Edwards unavailable, Chris Finch has plenty of players he trusts.

That leaves three Timberwolves in very different situations who could feel the pressure increase as December approaches.

1. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is obviously not in danger of losing his place in Minnesota's rotation at the current moment. He is still the team's best center and one of the most important pieces of its No. 1-ranked defense.

But that does not mean he is above scrutiny for his play so far this season.

The Brooklyn game showed both sides of Gobert. He did shoot 3 of 4 from the field, got four key steals and helped Minnesota control the paint in an easy 142-116 win, but he finished with only six rebounds in 26 minutes.

That is the version of Gobert the Wolves can live with when the rest of the roster is playing this well. The problem comes when Minnesota needs more from its starting center against bigger, more physical teams. They can't have him having games where he misses every shot, like he did against Cleveland and Chicago.

The Wolves are not going to suddenly stop playing Gobert. They do still need him to be a competent rim finisher and make smart decisions when he has the ball in his hands.

December will bring more games where Minnesota cannot simply overwhelm an opponent with its depth and offensive firepower. Gobert's consistency will matter more in those outings.

2. Cody Williams

Cody Williams has a much smaller margin for error than an established pro like Rudy Gobert. The former No. 10 overall pick has struggled to find a consistent role in his second NBA season. Through Minnesota's first 18 games, he has played just 48 minutes and is averaging 0.4 rebounds with no points or assists per game.

That is not enough production to force Finch to find him minutes, especially with other players taking advantage of their opportunities.

Williams played only 2:28 against Brooklyn on Monday. He did not attempt a shot and finished without a rebound, assist, steal or block.

The difficult part for Williams is that Minnesota has not exactly been short on chances to give its bench players a look. The Wolves have been able to build big leads, and there have been stretches where Finch has gone deeper into his bench.

Williams still has not turned those opportunities into a dependable role.

The question, at a certain point, stops being whether there is a way he can get minutes, and becomes whether or not the team may need to move on.

3. Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans has an even smaller sample size, which makes it too early to make any sweeping judgment about his future. However, for a high second-round pick, the rookie's lack of production is becoming notable.

Evans has played just 25 minutes through 18 games, averaging 0.5 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. He played 2:28 against Brooklyn and scored two points on his only shot attempt.

There is a reasonable explanation for why Evans has not played much. He is a second-round rookie, and Minnesota has a veteran-heavy rotation that has been producing wins. But when you see Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile, who have looked like quality rotation guys for the Cavs and Nuggets, you have to be a little concerned about how much worse he’s looked.

That is also what makes the next few weeks important for him. Some time in Iowa may be good for him just so he can get meaningful action before trying to get back on the court.

Minnesota's depth has been one of its biggest strengths this season. That strength can also make it difficult for players on the outside of the rotation to break through.

That is also why December matters for Williams and Evans. The longer other guys continue to give Finch reasons to trust them, the harder it becomes for players on the outside to earn meaningful minutes.

Gobert's situation is different. His spot is secure, but his level of play still matters as Minnesota moves into a tougher portion of the schedule. The Wolves have built a roster deep enough to survive a lot of inconsistency. They have not built one where every player can afford to stay inconsistent forever.

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