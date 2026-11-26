For the first time in 19 days, the Minnesota Timberwolves played a game on the road. Following a franchise-long eight-game homestand, the Wolves took the Oklahoma City Thunder for their third straight win, which also brought their NBA Cup record to 3-0.

The Wolves' record now stands at 14-5 heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with Anthony Edwards playing in only four of the games. There have been many reasons for Wolves fans to be thankful, and the team gave them one more on Wednesday night.

Green Flag - Another 30-point night from Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels scored a career-high 34 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He followed that up with a masterful performance, going shot-for-shot with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. McDaniels put up 32 points, ten rebounds, and five assists without a single turnover.

It was also another incredibly efficient performance for McDaniels, who rarely, if ever, takes a bad shot. McDaniels went 11-for-15 from the floor, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. McDaniels also made all six of his free throws.

The McDaniels for the All-Star Game campaign is barreling forward at full speed. The Wolves forward is one of the best two-way players in the NBA and has led the Wolves to one of the best records in the NBA, while the team's best player has been available in only four games.

The most encouraging aspect of McDaniels' play is that it feels like there is still room for him to play even better. McDaniels scored 17 points in the third quarter, but then didn't get a shot attempt in the fourth until there were only five minutes left.

It's impressive that McDaniels can accumulate so many points while going 73 percent from the field, but it also begs the question of what McDaniels would look like if the Wolves offense were able to get him 20 or more shots in a game.

That may not be possible though given McDaniels' significant role on the Timberwolves' defense that has been the best in the NBA this season. There is only so much bandwidth a player can handle when they are tasked with guarding the opposing team's best player on defense.

In this game, McDaniels guarded SGA on one end and then went out and led the team in scoring on the other. In the end, McDaniels won the battle, as while Gilgeous-Alexander also scored the same 32 points as McDaniels, he needed 11 more field goals and an extra free throw to get there.

The McDaniels ascendance is here, and it's put the Wolves on a 60-win pace with Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo's returns on the horizon.

Red Flag - LaMelo Ball goes down with an ankle injury

The only possible downside of the Wolves' Thanksgiving-Eve win over OKC was that, late in the fourth quarter, LaMelo Ball came down on Isaiah Hartenstein's foot and rolled his ankle. Ball was in a good amount of pain.

With Edwards and DiVincenzo both likely out through at least the end of December, the Wolves cannot avoid losing Ball for a significant amount of time. They have done extraordinarily well papering over the loss of Edwards' scoring volume, but adding the loss of Ball would make winning games incredibly difficult.

Luckily, the Wolves were able to close out the final two and a half minutes of the game to secure the victory, and in the locker room after the game, Ball and the team all seemed to be in good spirits, indicating that Ball had potentially avoided a long-term injury.

LaMelo Ball was in very good spirits after the game, laughing and joking with teammates in the locker room. There is no immediate word on his ankle injury, but judging by the mood, he seems to have avoided a major one. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 26, 2026

Ball's numbers have been up and down with the Wolves, but his comfort with his new team has been growing over the past few games. His three-point shot has been going in a bit more often as he gains synergy with Rudy Gobert's screens, and his turnovers have decreased to a more comfortable level.

Regardless of his numbers, Ball's impact on the Wolves has been undeniable. The offense looks night and day better when Ball is on the court, and on defense, Ball has played with a ton of energy and has often made timely plays, including a game-winning steal against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

Most importantly, Ball has been able to play in all 19 of the Timberwolves' games. The injury against the Thunder puts that into jeopardy, which will cause at least a low level of worry for Wolves fans as they sit down for their Thanksgiving meal.

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