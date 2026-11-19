The Minnesota Timberwolves have done far more than simply stay afloat since Anthony Edwards underwent knee surgery during the second week of the season, putting up an 11-4 record through the first month of the campaign.

It's been more than a player or two simply increasing scoring volume dramatically to make up for Edwards's vacated production. There have been a variety of factors that have led the Wolves to the top tier of the Western Conference and the league's third-best point differential as we sit nearly 20% of the way through the regular season.

1. The Timberwolves' defense has been incredible

The general consensus was that the Wolves' defense would take a step back this year by virtue of importing LaMelo Ball as a second star and with rebounding concerns amid a much smaller frontcourt than in years past. (This feeling was not universal; yours truly predicted that the Wolves would finish the year with a top-three defense.)

However, the Timberwolves' defense has easily been the best unit in the NBA, holding opponents to just 104.5 points per 100 possessions—a full 2.7 points better than San Antonio, who ranks No. 2.

For context, the top defense of the last two years was Oklahoma City, who gave up a little over 107 points per 100 possessions in each season. The Timberwolves had the league's best defense in 2023-24 and gave up 108.9 points per 100 possessions. The Wolves have held opponents under 100 points four times already and at 106 points or below in nine of their 15 games thus far.

The performance should not be all that surprising. After all, the Wolves were the league's No. 6 defense last year and the top five defenses from a year ago are all still in the top seven so far this year. And despite the personnel changes, Rudy Gobert is still on the roster; Gobert has only been part of one defense in the last 11 years that has not been one of the top 10 units in the NBA.

Opponents have an effective field goal percentage of just 49.7% against the Wolves so far this year, the best mark in the league. While there's some good fortune here (opponents missing open shots, plain old shooting variance, etc.), there is also a pattern of success. Check out Chris Finch's Wolves over the last four-plus seasons.

Opp. 3P Freq. Rank Opp. 3P Acc. Rank 2022-23 10th 23th 2023-24 6th 5th 2024-25 7th 6th 2025-26 2th 13th 2026-27 5th 2th

The Wolves have been in the top 10 in the NBA in suppressing opponent three-point attempts going back to the 2022-23 season, Gobert's first in Minnesota. They have only fallen below No. 13 once in opponent 3-point accuracy and, including the first 15 games of this season, have spent three of the last four years in the top six.

In Chris Finch's tenure, holding opponents to rough shooting nights beyond the arc is a feature, not a bug.

2. The Timberwolves' glue guys have been extra sticky

When Edwards went down, it was a foregone conclusion that Ayo Dosunmu would join the starting lineup. Of course, the primary concern with such a move was robbing the bench of their only proven scorer. In the post-Naz Reid era, Dosunmu was the only remaining player with any track record of scoring consistently in his NBA career.

While that's largely remained the case, save for a Terrence Shannon Jr. career-high here or a Bones Hyland 3-point explosion there, the bench unit has performed admirably in the roles that they have been asked to fill.

Trey Lyles has perhaps been the biggest revelation. The veteran big man played overseas last year and signed a veteran's minium deal to serve as depth in the Wolves frontcourt. But he's found himself seventh on the team in minutes per game and is playing a decent chunk of minutes as a small-ball center in addition to shoring up the defensive rebounding alongside young backup center Joan Beringer.

Lyles has knocked down key three-pointers and come up with clutch defensive plays, including the game-saving block against Damian Lillard and the Blazers on Tuesday.

Hyland is off to the best start of his career, shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc and providing better-than-expected defensive effort on the perimeter. His scoring has been a much-needed jolt with Dosunmu a member of the starting lineup.

Shannon scored a career-high 34 points in the first win over Portland and is averaging 12.9 points per game, which is fourth on the team if Edwards is removed from the equation. Shannon is also grabbing defensive rebounds at a career-best rate and has the Wolves' third-best assist rate.

Second-year big Beringer has been solid, avoiding foul trouble and providing solid resistance in the paint when Gobert is off the floor. He's been even better of late, thoroughly outplaying Gobert in the Wolves' win over Portland on Tuesday.

To a man, the Wolves' non-stars have all elevated their individual all-around games in Edwards' absence, allowing Minnesota to win in a variety of ways without their superstar.

3. Jaden McDaniels is quietly playing like a star

McDaniels is another example of a player who could have simply increased his scoring volume with reckless abandon in Ant's absence. Instead, he's steadily increased his production while maintaining impressive efficiency.

McDaniels has averaged 14.2 field goal attempts per game post-Edwards injury after shooting just 11 times per game with the latter healthy. He's shooting a crazy 63.2% on three-point field goals so far this year, seemingly getting to his eight-foot fallaway whenever he so chooses. It's the fourth consecutive year in which McDaniels has increased his scoring output, which is sitting at 17.1 per game and third on the Wolves' roster.

All of this is despite shooting only 31.7% on three-point attempts, which would be a career-worst mark if the season ended today. When the shooting eventually improves, McDaniels' scoring average should push 20 points per game as long as Edwards remains out.

And the defense is as strong as ever, with McDaniels functioning as the most important perimeter defender and the second-most important rim protector on the team this side of Gobert.

If McDaniels continues his play and the Wolves continue to stay in the upper echelon of the Western Conference, there's a real chance that the seventh-year forward is the Wolves' lone representative at the All-Star Game come February in the absence of Edwards.

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