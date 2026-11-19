With Jonathan Kuminga injured for Tuesday's second game against the Blazers, the Timberwolves gave the starting nod to young wing Cody Williams. The idea here made a lot of sense, as Williams, at 6-foot-8, offers similar size to Kuminga. Plus, facing the same team in a back-to-back presents a good reason to experiment and hope a different look will throw the opponent off.

However, despite this huge opportunity, Williams didn't offer much help. In fact, he laid an absolute egg, logging zero points over 13 minutes on 0-for-3 shooting (including two misses from deep), along with one rebound, a steal, and two fouls committed.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Williams has let the Wolves down as of late when offered a larger role to impress. And this becoming a trend is more than concerning for the once-promising rotation option.

Cody Williams is setting himself back in hunt for Timberwolves role

Williams hasn't had it easy with his move to Minnesota. He's joining a serious, championship-focused environment after winning just 39 games combined over his first two NBA seasons with the Jazz. Plus, the Timberwolves underwent massive core roster changes, which means bigger names like LaMelo Ball are getting more immediate attention.

This shows up in the fact that Williams played under five minutes in five of his first six appearances with the Timberwolves to begin the year. That's not a lot of time for a newcomer to find a rhythm and build positive momentum.

That being said, it's not like Minnesota is only letting Williams rot on the bench. Notably, Williams has seen stints of 6:37 and 7:17 minutes to begin November, which isn't nothing—yet "nothing" is essentially what he did with those opportunities.

In 6:37 of action against the floundering Bucks, Williams didn't score and grabbed one lonely rebound. Then, in 7:17 during the recent blowout of the Mavs, he had more fouls (2) than points (0) or rebounds (1).

For a player looking to break into the rotation, they must make the most of any scraps of playing time, even if it's in garbage time or against inferior opponents to the 11-4 Wolves. But Williams continues to be a non-factor whenever he's on the floor, despite getting windows to show his skills and largely against backups he should thrive against.

It speaks volumes that Williams got the starting call on Tuesday, but played the fewest minutes (13) of any other starter. He could've given Minnesota reason to keep fellow reserves Trey Lyles, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Bones Hyland on the bench. Instead, his lackluster play forced the Timberwolves to rely upon them, with Williams unable to get the job done, and the fact that all three had strong showings makes Williams look even worse.

The former Jazz wing gave the coaching staff some promising glimpses in the preseason that provided hope for his new partnership. If the Wolves can get that version of Williams again, there'll be a role for him, whether in Minnesota amid all its injuries or somewhere else.

That said, it's on him to relish it whenever he's on the stage. More performances like Tuesday's will only bury his chances of ever being a factor for this team this season as the rotation takes shape.

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