4 Biggest Timberwolves Storylines Coming Out of Preseason Opener vs. Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally played basketball again. After an offseason full of trades, signings, and changes for the Wolves, they got their chance to put it all out on the floor in their preseason debut against the Milwaukee Bucks.

There were certainly plenty of training camp questions about the Wolves coming into the night, including how their new starting unit would play together, and at least for one night, the Timberwolves seemed to have most of the answers.

LaMelo Ball in complete control

LaMelo Ball played incredibly well in his Timberwolves preseason debut. He was the Wolves' main offensive engine, creating open shots for both himself and others while either pushing the pace or slowing it down when the game called for it.

Ball played just shy of 17 minutes in the first half and did not play in the second half, as was the case for all of the Timberwolves' starting five. In that time, Ball put up 11 points, including a pair of three-pointers, four rebounds, and three assists.

LaMelo Ball was outstanding in his Timberwolves preseason debut with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assist in just under 17 minutes



Ball controlled the offense, generated open looks for teammates, and knocked down some shots of his own including a pair of three-pointers pic.twitter.com/R8ABqf5VXs — Ryan Eichten (@REichten) October 6, 2026

Ball's performance was exactly what the Wolves were expecting to see when they traded for him back in July. They wanted a player who could take over the point guard duties from Anthony Edwards and relieve some of the pressure opposing defenses have been throwing at Edwards over the past few seasons.

A primary example of this came early in the game. Ball had just hit a three-pointer and on the next trip down the court, pump faked his defender, drove into the paint, and kicked out to Edwards one pass away for an open three-pointer.

While Edwards ended with an inefficient 14 points on 4-13 shooting, an early chemistry is forming between the Wolves superstar and his new floor general. It is just one game, a preseason one at that, but if that game is any indication, the pairing of Ball and Edwards is in store for an incredible season.

Rebounding with Rudy Gobert on the court

The Timberwolves are a much smaller team this season than they have been at any point since trading for Rudy Gobert in the summer of 2022. With Jonathan Kuminga and Trey Lyles, among others, set to be the team's power forwards, one of Minnesota's weaknesses is projected to be defensive rebounding.

That roster deficiency showed up against the Bucks as the Wolves gave up nine offensive rebounds in the first half. Five of those came within a two-minute stretch in the first quarter when Gobert was on the bench.

When Gobert was on the court, the Wolves overall rebounded the ball well. The question is, and one that will likely remain all season, how the Wolves will keep opponents off the offensive glass when Gobert is not on the court.

Joan Beringer continues to show flashes

The Timberwolves tipped their hand as to who will be in the rotation to start the season as the first three substitutions off the bench were Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Joan Beringer, who will be Gobert's permanent backup this season.

Beringer had a solid preseason opener in Milwaukee, putting up 12 points, seven rebounds, and a block in 15 minutes of action.

There are two areas of concern with Beringer's game. The first is his ability to defend without fouling. Against Milwaukee, that concern bore out as Beringer committed four early fouls, which prevented him from playing his full complement of minutes.

The potential worry with Beringer is his potentially one-dimensional offensive game. While he did score 10 of his 12 points on alley-oops and putbacks, Beringer did showcase part of his growing offensive game with a beautiful drive to the rim early in the fourth quarter.

Timberwolves got their first look at Joan Beringer in his new role as backup center in their preseason opener in Milwaukee



Another intriguing performance from Beringer who had 12 points mostly off of lobs and putbacks, but did have a really nice drive to the rim in the 4th Q pic.twitter.com/LK83mpZPY9 — Ryan Eichten (@REichten) October 6, 2026

Rebranded jerseys and broadcast shine in debut

The players on the floor weren't the only aspect of the Timberwolves making their premiere on Monday night as they introduced both their new jerseys and branding along with the inaugural TV broadcast on DAZN.

The Wolves' updated color palette, including their blue jerseys, and updated logo popped off the screen and is a fitting match with a roster that also looks a whole lot different than it did a few months ago.

The Wolves will eventually debut all of their new wardrobe, including white and black versions of the jerseys they wore tonight and a white version of the Prince-inspired threads they brought back last season.

On the TV side, it was the Timberwolves' first broadcast with their new TV partner, DAZN. Unlike the previous TV affiliate, FanDuel Sports Network, DAZN's video stream worked to near-perfection as Wolves fans heard familiar faces Alan Horton and Jim Petersen on the call.

Combine all of it together, and every part of the Timberwolves organization seems primed for an incredible 2026-27. The Wolves still have four preseason games and a little over two weeks before the start of the season.

For Timberwolves fans who watched the game Monday night in Milwaukee, it can't come soon enough.

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