A pair of NBA Finals contenders are set to square off on Thursday night, as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson hit the road to take on LaMelo Ball and the surprising Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota has lost Anthony Edwards for multiple months early in the season, yet this team keeps on finding ways to win, taking back-to-back games against Portland to open the week. The Wolves are now 11-4 and are a top-five team in net rating.

That’s a pretty shocking development without Edwards, but the Wolves are dominating with defense (No. 1 in defensive rating) while Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu have all stepped up on offense.

They’ll have a tough test on Thursday against a New York team that has won seven of its last 10 games after a slow start. The defending champions are hovering around the top 10 in offense and are inside the top 10 in the league in defensive rating and net rating through the first month of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns has played at an All-NBA level for New York, and it has kept the team in the mix for a top-four seed even with teams like Boston, Detroit and Philly getting off to strong starts.

Can the Knicks pick up another key road win on Thursday?

Here’s a breakdown of this game, the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction on Nov. 19.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-102)

Timberwolves +1.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Knicks: -113

Timberwolves: -104

Total

216.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Knicks vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Knicks record: 8-6

Timberwolves record: 11-4

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

None to report

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Jaylen Clark – out

Joan Beringer – available

Jonathan Kuminga – questionable

Zyon Pullin – questionable

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl Anthony Towns 13+ Rebounds (-139)

Can Karl-Anthony Towns continue his strong start on the boards for New York? The All-Star big man is one of my favorite player prop targets for Thursday’s NBA action :

Towns is in a contract year for the Knicks, and he’s continued to show why he’s one of the best big men in the NBA.

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.2 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.

I’m targeting KAT on the boards against a Minnesota team that ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in rebound percentage but is also just 15th in opponent rebounds per game. Towns has at least 13 boards in nine of his 14 games and leads in the league in rebounding.

The key? The Knicks star is averaging over 22 rebound chances per night, and the Knicks have needed him even more on the glass with Josh Hart off to a slow start this season. I’ll gladly take KAT to come near his season average on Thursday.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Knicks to win outright in this matchup:

Minnesota is off to an awesome start this season, winning 11 of its first 15 games even though Edwards (knee) has missed most of the year. The Wolves are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and No. 3 in net rating, playing a frenetic defense where Chris Finch has gotten clear buy-in across the roster.

Despite that, I’m fading the Wolves at home against this surging New York team.

The defending champs have a strong profile, sitting in ninth in net rating, sixth in defensive rating and 11th in offensive rating. The Knicks have won seven of their last 10 games after a slow start, and they’ve gotten contributions up and down the roster with a few players (Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart specifically) struggling through the first month.

The Knicks’ shooting has not been great, which could be an issue against the No. 1 defense in the league, but I’m not sold that this Timberwolves offense can compete with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company.

The Wolves are behind the Knicks in offensive rating, and they’ve had a favorable schedule as of late, playing New Orleans, Utah, Chicago, Portland (twice) and Dallas over the last two weeks.

I still believe in the Wolves as a playoff team – I bet on them to win the Finals this season – but I am going to trust the recent play of the Knicks in what is expected to be a close game.

Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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